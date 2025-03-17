Crowley releases updates on Stena Immaculate incident

Salvage experts with SMIT Salvage are continuing onboard assessments of Stena Immaculate.

According to March 16 updates by Crowley, the third-party salvage team has confirmed that damage resulting from the containership Solong striking the Stena Immaculate was limited to one cargo tank containing Jet-A1 fuel and one ballast tank containing sea water.

At the time of the allision, the Stena Immaculate was carrying 220,000 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel. Based on an assessment by the salvage team, it has been confirmed that 17,515 barrels of Jet-A1 fuel have been lost due to the impact and fire. The remaining cargo and bunkers are secure.

“Before being forced to abandon ship, the crew had the dedication and presence of mind to ensure fire monitors were active in order to provide boundary cooling water to the adjacent cargo tanks. Their heroic action limited damage to only the cargo tanks impacted due to the allision,” said Cal Hayden, vice president, Crowley global ship management. “We remain fully committed to supporting the UK response to the striking of the Stena Immaculate and any environmental remediation.”

The U.K.’s HM Coastguard position remains that there continues to be no cause for concern for pollution from the tanker.

The salvage process is ongoing and will take time to complete. A salvage and tow plan will be finalized working with the appropriate authorities.

Authorities continue to investigate the cause of the incident and its impacts, and any related questions should be directed to them.