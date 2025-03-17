  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Gasum Group revenue down 8.7% to EUR 1,330.8 million in 2024

2025 March 17   17:16

Gasum Group revenue down 8.7% to EUR 1,330.8 million in 2024

Key figures from Gasum’s 2024 financial review:

Operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 2.2 (2023: 45.1) million, adjusted operating profit (EBIT) was EUR 33.1 (2023: -3.8) million. The Group’s revenue decreased by 8.7 percent to EUR 1,330.8 (2023: 1,456.9) million due to decline in gas market prices. Balance sheet total came to EUR 1,573.6 (31 December 2023: 1,637.9) million. Equity ratio was 34.4 (31 December 2023: 35.6) percent

Key figures from Gasum’s 2024 sustainability report:

Gasum delivered a total of 2.1 terawatt hours (TWh) of biogas to its customers. Total CO2 emissions saving from delivered biogas was 696,000 tons. Gasum’s own biogas production was 768 GWh. Nearly 1 million tons of different types of waste was managed through biogas production.. There was a 25% decrease in total recordable injury frequency (TRIF)

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 17

17:21

RWE’s Sofia offshore wind farm prepares for first turbine installation

16:20

Geopolitical tensions at Panama Canal still very high despite sale of ports

16:17

ClassNK issues AiP for large ammonia-powered ammonia carrier developed by MOL, Namura Shipbuilding and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding

15:48

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign framework agreement with National Grid for strategic HVDC interconnections

15:19

Kongsberg Maritime wins design and equipment contract for Olympic Group’s two subsea construction vessels

14:18

DNV awards AiP for LCO2 carrier design developed by Shell and Brevik Engineering

14:16

Crowley releases updates on Stena Immaculate incident

13:43

LR joins major global companies in pledging historic support to triple nuclear energy

12:19

Expansion of another quay at the Port of Gdańsk is set to begin

12:14

DNV white paper guides shipowners on safe and scalable adoption of ammonia and hydrogen fuels

11:21

Offshore energy production, digitalization and regulatory trends lead the discussion at the inaugural ABS South America regional committee meeting

10:53

Trafigura renews $5.6 billion ERCF

09:42

Port of Gdańsk net profit reached around PLN 264 million in 2024

2025 March 16

15:16

Chancay Port achieves zero damage and delay in the unpacking and delivery of the first batch of complete vehicles

13:04

‘Wild card’ carbon levy uncertainty leaves shipowners cautious and concerned says ABS Chairman and CEO

11:41

Global container volumes reached 15.4 million TEU in January 2025, a 5.8% year-on-year growth

09:37

Successful financing for the expansion of Congo Terminal at the PAPN

2025 March 15

15:07

5G pilot project: Container Terminal Altenwerder to become digital test field

13:12

London Gateway receives 10-year expansion approval

10:56

Greece to acquire four new submarines and build up to six large patrol boats or corvettes

09:51

A new generation of 24,000teu LNG powered container ship for CMA CGM completed sea trials

2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

17:14

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract for two subsea construction vessels with Olympic Group

16:44

Gemini Cooperation targets 90% schedule reliability with APM Terminals’ hub model

16:24

Peter Döhle expands order to five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships with GSI

15:54

OOIL reports 2024 profit of US$2.58 bln

15:24

Shell PLC reports record 1.1 mln tons of marine LNG deliveries in 2024

14:40

AAL Shipping names fifth Super B-Class vessel AAL Dubai at Guangzhou ceremony

14:03

Port of Long Beach sees 13.4% cargo volume increase in February 2025

13:35

Global сontainer volumes rise 5.8% year-on-year in January 2025