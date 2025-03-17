Prysmian and Edison Energia sign a multi-year agreement for the supply of renewable energy

  1. Home
2025 March 17   17:34

Prysmian, global cable solution provider leading the energy transition and digital transformation and Edison Energia, an Edison Group company active in the supply of electricity and gas to businesses and families and value-added services to the retail segment, have signed a multi-year Corporate Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for the supply of 100% renewable energy. The agreement marks an important step forward in Prysmian's commitment to sustainability and reducing its CO2 emissions, Prysmian said. 

Edison Energia will supply Prysmian with approximately 25% of its current annual electricity consumption in Italy. The electricity will be produced by a newly built photovoltaic plant located in Viterbo province, Italy, with a total installed capacity of approximately 150 MWp (Megawatt-peak). 

Maria Cristina Bifulco, Chief Investor Relations, Sustainability and Communication Officer at Prysmian, commented: “This agreement is an important milestone in our journey in reducing our CO2 emissions. By securing a long-term supply of renewable energy, we are not only enhancing our environmental impact but also benefiting from stable energy costs. This PPA aligns with our broader ESG goals and demonstrates our commitment to leading the energy transition”. 

Laura Colli, Chief Purchasing Officer at Prysmian, added: “This agreement is a key component of Prysmian’s sourcing strategy, which emphasizes building partnerships with a sustainable supplier base. By securing clean energy sources, we not only ensure a reliable supply chain but also make a positive impact on the environment, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future for the new generations”. 

Massimo Quaglini, CEO of Edison Energia, said: “The green energy supply agreement signed with Prysmian underlines Edison Energia's commitment to support customers in their decarbonisation journey. We offer our industrial and retail customers both energy produced from renewable sources and our extensive experience as a leading national operator. We focus on quality of service, flexibility and tailor-made contracts. Our goal is to be a trusted partner, leveraging our Group’s assets to guide customers towards sustainable consumption with reduced environmental impact.”

