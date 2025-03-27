  1. Home
2025 March 27   16:39

Monjasa completes first-ever biofuel bunkering operation in Panama

Global marine fuel supplier Monjasa has completed Panama's first biofuel bunkering operation, delivering 900 metric tonnes of ISCC-certified biofuels to NYK's Hestia Leader at Port of Cristobal on 2 February 2025, according to the company's release.

The operation was conducted using Monjasa Thunder (19,991 dwt) and establishes a scalable supply chain capable of handling 5,000-7,000 metric tonnes monthly.

The B30 biofuel blend consisted of 30% Fatty Acid Methyl Ester (FAME) and 70% Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil (VLSFO).

This development follows the Panama Canal Authority's recent introduction of a NetZero Slot program to support decarbonization efforts.

"Biofuels offer an accessible option for shipowners to comply with increasing regulations like EEXI and CII," stated Jonas Bruslund, Monjasa's General Manager for Latin America.

The company has established similar biofuel partnerships in Peru's Callao port and Cartagena, Colombia. Monjasa currently operates seven vessels in the Panama Canal region.

The ISCC certification enables full traceability of biofuel feedstock from origin to end user.

Monjasa is one of the world's top 10 marine fuel suppliers, operating worldwide. The company manages a fleet of 30 tankers and supplies 6.3 million tonnes of fuel annually.  

NYK Line is a Japanese shipping company operating approximately 800 vessels worldwide, including dry bulk carriers, car carriers and LNG tankers. 

bunkering

biofuel

