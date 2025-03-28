MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique commemorated key stages in the development of three World Class ships at a ceremony in Saint-Nazaire, France, according to the company's release.

The event marked the delivery of MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World America, ahead of its naming ceremony scheduled for April 9 at the PortMiami terminal.

The company also celebrated the coin ceremony for MSC World Asia and the steel cutting for the fourth World Class vessel, named MSC World Atlantic.

MSC World America, the 23rd ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, has a gross tonnage of 216,638, measures 1094 feet in length and 154 feet in width, and has a capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew across its 22 decks. It features 2,614 cabins and over 413,000 square feet of public space.

The ship incorporates 19 dining venues, 18 bars and lounges, and various family-oriented features. Its inaugural season of 7-night Caribbean cruises from Miami will commence on April 12.

MSC World Asia is slated to enter service in winter 2026-27, offering Mediterranean cruises. MSC World Atlantic is expected to begin operations in 2027, with Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral starting in winter 2027-28.

MSC World America is equipped with LNG-powered engines, shore power connectivity, an advanced wastewater treatment system, and a comprehensive onboard recycling management plant.

Bureau Veritas has recognized the ship with the Platinum Pearl Award for its commitment to health, safety, and environmental protection.

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third-largest cruise brand and a market leader in Europe. The company operates a fleet of 23 modern ships and presents across five continents, visiting over 100 countries and 300 destinations.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is located in Saint-Nazaire, France.