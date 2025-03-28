  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

2025 March 28   11:40

shipbuilding

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique achieve milestones for three ships

MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique commemorated key stages in the development of three World Class ships at a ceremony in Saint-Nazaire, France, according to the company's release.

The event marked the delivery of MSC Cruises’ new flagship, MSC World America, ahead of its naming ceremony scheduled for April 9 at the PortMiami terminal.  

The company also celebrated the coin ceremony for MSC World Asia and the steel cutting for the fourth World Class vessel, named MSC World Atlantic.  

MSC World America, the 23rd ship in MSC Cruises’ fleet, has a gross tonnage of 216,638, measures 1094 feet in length and 154 feet in width, and has a capacity for 6,762 passengers and 2,138 crew across its 22 decks. It features 2,614 cabins and over 413,000 square feet of public space.

The ship incorporates 19 dining venues, 18 bars and lounges, and various family-oriented features. Its inaugural season of 7-night Caribbean cruises from Miami will commence on April 12.  

MSC World Asia is slated to enter service in winter 2026-27, offering Mediterranean cruises. MSC World Atlantic is expected to begin operations in 2027, with Caribbean cruises from Port Canaveral starting in winter 2027-28.  

MSC World America is equipped with LNG-powered engines, shore power connectivity, an advanced wastewater treatment system, and a comprehensive onboard recycling management plant.

Bureau Veritas has recognized the ship with the Platinum Pearl Award for its commitment to health, safety, and environmental protection.  

Headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, MSC Cruises is the world's third-largest cruise brand and a market leader in Europe. The company operates a fleet of 23 modern ships and presents across five continents, visiting over 100 countries and 300 destinations.

Chantiers de l’Atlantique is located in Saint-Nazaire, France.

Topics:

shipbuilding

MSC

cruises

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

16:14

India mulls removing import tax on US LNG

15:52

Top five Chinese shipbuilders secure 69% of domestic orders in 2024

15:26

Windcat delivers first hydrogen-powered CTV in MK5 series

14:52

Wan Hai Lines names new 13,100 TEU containership "WAN HAI A18"

14:17

Port of New York and New Jersey reports 8% volume increase in January 2025

13:54

RINA grants AiP for SRC Methanol Superstorage technology

13:39

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures 10-year contract extension with Auto OEM

12:41

World's first commercial ammonia tugboat trial achieves significant emission reduction in Tokyo Bay

12:20

China Classification Society issues first AIP certificate for underwater oil storage equipment

11:02

Fincantieri holds keel laying for Regent Seven Seas Cruises' "Seven Seas Prestige"

10:41

New Fortress Energy sells Jamaica natural gas operations to Excelerate Energy for $1.06 bln

10:10

Kalmar launches Move2Green Program

09:51

China launches advanced deep-sea aquaculture vessel "Wanqu Lingding"

08:19

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Week 13, 2025

2025 March 27

18:06

Prysmian and N-Sea sign 7-year deal for submarine cable maintenance and repair

17:26

NYK Group’s NOG acquires first service operation vessel for offshore wind operations

17:06

Port of Savannah reports record February container volume with 479,850 TEUs

16:39

Monjasa completes first-ever biofuel bunkering operation in Panama

16:34

Cadeler takes delivery of next-gen wind installation vessel

16:29

Maersk names dual-fuel methanol vessel "Adrian Mærsk" at Maasvlakte II Terminal in Rotterdam

16:04

Port of Barcelona approves €124 mln investment for new liquid bulk berths

15:30

ClassNK grants AiP for OceanWings' Rigid Windsail Type Wind-Assisted Propulsion System

15:00

South Korean Government to announce emergency measures against U.S. auto tariffs

14:21

Knutsen NYK, ENEOS Xplora, and ClassNK achieve milestone with AiP for CO2 liquefaction carrier design

14:13

DNV grants AiP to MARIC for ammonia-ready Kamsarmax design​

14:04

AD Ports Group signs 50-year agreement with Oylz Terminals for clean petroleum storage facility at Khalifa Port

13:41

Kanadevia, Taisei, and MOL collaborate to advance floating offshore wind power in Japan

13:12

Samsung Heavy Industries develops in-house FLNG liquefaction technology

12:45

Seas At Risk calls for wind propulsion adoption ahead of IMO decarbonization talks

12:22

Panama Maritime Authority to cancel registrations of 128 vessels under sanctions

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news