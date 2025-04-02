GTT secures order for tank design of two 100,000 m³ Very Large Ethane Carriers​

GTT has announced an order from an Asian shipyard for the design of tanks for two Very Large Ethane Carriers (VLECs) on behalf of an Asian shipowner.

Each vessel will have a total cargo capacity of 100,000 m³ and will be equipped with GTT's Mark III membrane containment system. Delivery is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028.​

The Mark III membrane system is a cryogenic liner used to contain liquefied gas at low temperatures during shipping and storage. It consists of a primary corrugated stainless steel membrane positioned on prefabricated insulation panels, which include a secondary membrane made of composite material. This modular system employs standard prefabricated components adaptable to various tank shapes and capacities.

The latest development, Mark III Flex+, offers a guaranteed boil-off rate of 0.07% V/day, with an insulation thickness increased to 480 mm. ​

GTT (Gaztransport & Technigaz) is a French engineering company specializing in the design of membrane containment systems for the maritime transportation and storage of liquefied gases. ​