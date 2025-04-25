Port of Helsingborg implements N4 Terminal Operating System

The Port of Helsingborg, Sweden's second-largest container terminal, has made substantial progress in its modernization efforts by adopting the N4 Terminal Operating System (TOS) from Kaleris, a provider of supply chain execution solutions, according to Kaleris's release.

Over the past 1.5 years, the Port has significantly improved its productivity, streamlined operational planning, and reduced bottlenecks, leading to enhanced terminal handling efficiency.

Handling approximately 275,000 TEU by sea and 25,000 TEU by rail annually, the Port of Helsingborg aims to become the most modern container terminal in the Nordic region.

The N4 system adoption is a critical step towards optimizing existing facilities, increasing capacity, and improving sustainability.

"The static yard planning solution we had been using was limiting our operational effectiveness," stated Sanjin Redzepagic, CIO of the Port of Helsingborg. "It offered almost no possibility of changing the yard layout easily. Over time, this lack of flexibility led to reduced yard capacity. We also lacked a complete picture of operational data, which is essential for evaluating and accelerating efficiency and sustainability goals."

With the implementation of N4, the Port has achieved the ability to dynamically adjust yard layouts and parameters, increasing capacity within its existing space by up to 30%.

Additionally, the Berth Window Management Vessel Planning feature has significantly improved container handling efficiency by digitizing berth plans and reducing rehandles for vessel loading by 50%, leading to greater efficiency and reduced fuel consumption.

The Port also reported an 8% increase in Gross Moves Per Hour (GMPH), aided by N4’s robust data analytics and reporting capabilities, allowing the team to analyze operational trends and apply insights for ongoing improvements.

