2025 April 25   11:40

ports

Baleària successfully completes docking tests for 'Avemar Dos' at Tarifa Port

Baleària successfully completed the first docking tests for its fast ferry, Avemar Dos, at the Port of Tarifa.

The 82-meter-long catamaran, capable of carrying up to 900 passengers and reaching speeds of 34 knots, is set to begin operations on the Tarifa-Tanger Ville route in early May.  

The company plans to initially operate four daily services in each direction, with the frequency expected to increase throughout the summer season, offering departures from early morning until night.  

Last week, Baleària also carried out similar tests at the Port of Tanger Ville, ahead of the new route's launch. Avemar Dos, recently upgraded for enhanced passenger comfort, offers various seating accommodations, a bar-cafeteria, a children's area, pet facilities, and a gift shop, among other amenities. 

Baleària is Spain's leading shipping company, with over 25 years of experience in the maritime transport of passengers, vehicles, and cargo. It operates daily routes connecting the Spanish mainland with the Balearic Islands, Canary Islands, Ceuta, and Melilla. Internationally, the company serves routes to Morocco, Algeria, the United States, and the Bahamas. In 2024, Baleària transported 5.6 million passengers and 7.6 million linear meters of cargo across its routes. The company has a fleet of more than 40 vessels.

