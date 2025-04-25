Rotterdam Port reports increase in LNG bunkering

  1. Home
The Port of Rotterdam has recorded a continued increase in the volume of liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplied to ships, reflecting the expanding global fleet of vessels powered by the alternative fuel.  

According to data reported by LNG Prime on April 24, 2025, LNG bunkering volumes in the Dutch port rose by 6.9 percent in the first quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024.

Volumes reached approximately 230,000 cubic meters in Q1 2025, up from 215,247 cubic meters in Q1 2024.  

This follows a significant surge in 2024, when the port reported total LNG bunkering volumes of 941,366 cubic meters, a 52 percent increase compared to the 619,243 cubic meters bunkered in 2023.

The port indicated that the rebound in 2024 followed a period of decreased demand attributed to high gas prices and is supported by the growing number of LNG-fueled ships in operation globally.  

While overall bunkering volumes in Rotterdam saw a slight decrease of 0.9 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, reaching 9.8 million tonnes from 9.9 million tonnes, the substantial growth in LNG bunkering highlights the maritime industry's ongoing transition towards lower-emission fuels. 

The Port of Rotterdam is the largest seaport in Europe and a strategically important hub for international trade and logistics. Located in the Netherlands, it handles vast quantities of cargo, including containers, dry bulk, liquid bulk, and breakbulk. The port is operated by the Port of Rotterdam Authority, a government corporation jointly owned by the Municipality of Rotterdam and the Dutch State.

