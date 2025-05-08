  1. Home
2025 May 8   10:28

ShibataFenderTeam builds on success at Port of Oakland, CA, USA, with Berth 10 future-proof refurbishment

The Port of Oakland, one of the busiest ports on the US Pacific Coast, handling over 99% of all containerized cargo moving through Northern California continues its ongoing infrastructure improvements. While many of these improvements focus on enhancing capacity for the largest vessels and reducing environmental impacts, the refurbishment of Berth 10, a Dredge Material Rehandling Facility, is aimed at addressing the port's operational needs and supporting its long-term development, ShibataFenderTeam said in its news release.

To extend the service life of Berth 10, ShibataFenderTeam delivered five sets of Cone Fender systems (SPC 1000, G1.3), with closed-box steel panels (2286 x 3658 mm), all customized to meet the specific requirements of this aging terminal.

A Unique Design for Structural Constraints

The design of the fender system and substructure was particularly unique. Given Berth 10’s narrow deck and limited load capacity, a custom solution was developed that operates almost independently of the original substructure. For each system, two new piles were driven and connected through a robust clamp, providing the necessary fender mounting space. The fenders absorb berthing energy, while the piles distribute the loads into the ground and partially into the original structure, reducing stresses in the berth.

The clamps and fender system were co-designed by our in-house engineering team prior to the tender phase, ensuring a fully optimized design from the very beginning. This collaboration streamlined the tendering process for the owner and facilitated a faster execution of the project.

At ShibataFenderTeam, we are a trusted partner throughout the entire project – from the first contact to signing off on the installed fender systems, we stand by our clients every step of the way. Our extensive design consulting at the early stages and a dedicated local contact were key to the success of the Berth 10 modernization project, which extends the terminal’s service life.

The ShibataFenderTeam Group is headquartered in Germany with five regional offices in the US, Europe and Asia and a production facility in Germany. All together we provide global consulting, local support, excellent engineering work resulting in customized fender solutions, in-house manufacturing and qualified testing. 

