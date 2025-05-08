CLdN launches new Zeebrugge-Cork-Dublin container shipping service

CLdN says it has launched a new weekly service between Zeebrugge and Ireland. CLdN has chartered an 800 TEU lift-on / lift-off (LoLo) cargo vessel (M/V JSP Rover) that will ship container cargo between its Albert II terminal in Zeebrugge and Cork / Dublin. The introduction of the new LoLo service will also enable a further optimization of CLdN’s roll-on / roll-off (RoRo) fleet deployment, thereby increasing customer options on the routes between Zeebrugge and Ireland. The addition of a LoLo service at the Port of Cork marks a strategic expansion of CLdN’s offering for customers through this important access point to and from the Republic of Ireland.

The new service responds to continuing growth in customer demand to move freight between mainland Europe and Ireland. It builds on the successful combination of LoLo and RoRo services being offered from CLdN’s Rotterdam terminals since last year and is part of CLdN’s broader LoLo strategy that includes the construction of new-build container vessels for delivery as from January 2027. The additional LoLo sailing complements the four RoRo sailings each week from Zeebrugge to Ireland (two to Cork and two to Dublin). It brings to 14 the number of weekly return sailings between Ireland and CLdN’s main continental hubs of Rotterdam and Zeebrugge. The new service will start on Saturday 10th May.

CLdN has grown its presence on the Irish trades significantly since the inception of its first cargo service to Ireland in 1999, with the most recent expansion being announced in August last year with the addition of new services between its Rotterdam Distriport terminal and Dublin. Today, CLdN ships in excess of 500,000 cargo units a year to / from the Republic of Ireland, making it the largest mover of ferry freight between Ireland and mainland Europe / Great Britain.