2025 April 29   10:18

offshore

Cairn Oil & Gas and EMGS partner for 3D CSEM Survey in KG basin deepwater

Cairn Oil & Gas, a subsidiary of Vedanta Limited, has engaged Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) to conduct a 3D Controlled Source Electro-magnetic (CSEM) survey in the deepwater Krishna-Godavari block on India's East coast, according to the company's release.

The objective of the survey is to enhance hydrocarbon detection accuracy within Cairn's offshore exploration portfolio.  The EMGS vessel, Atlantic Guardian, is currently acquiring data using the "Deep Blue" source system for the KGDWHP-2017/1 block and will continue for several weeks.

Subsequent data processing will aim to provide more accurate survey results. The integrated CSEM and re-processed 3D seismic data will be used to characterize and prioritize exploration prospects, improve subsurface models, and mitigate exploration risks.  

Hitesh Vaid, Chief Financial Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, stated, "Through our partnership with EMGS, we will fast track development of the deepwater block in line with our vision to contribute 50% of India’s oil and gas production."  

Sam Algar, Chief Exploration Officer, Cairn Oil & Gas, added, "The acquired data will support definition of locations for exploration, appraisal and subsequent development, ensuring drilling decisions are based on the most accurate and comprehensive subsurface data. By leveraging the global expertise from EMGS and the latest advancements in CSEM technology, the KGDWHP-2017/1 block is poised for successful exploration and development, unlocking its hydrocarbon potential."  

Cairn Oil & Gas holds over 4,500 sq. km. of offshore deep-water block in the KG basin, with water depths ranging from 500 meters to 2,500 meters.

Drilling is planned to commence in 2026 across a 3,600 sq. km. area with existing gas discoveries and potential for multi-TCF resources.

Cairn Oil & Gas, a part of Vedanta Limited, stands as India's largest private oil and gas exploration and production company. The company accounts for approximately a quarter of India's domestic crude production. With a substantial resource base, Cairn has interests in 69 blocks across India, covering 73,000 square kilometers and holding gross 2P and 2C reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Electromagnetic Geoservices (EMGS) is a Norwegian company. EMGS specializes in acquiring and processing Controlled Source Electro-magnetic (CSEM) data, a geophysical method used to map subsurface resistivity for enhanced hydrocarbon detection.

drilling

