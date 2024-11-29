Maersk names newest dual-fuel methanol vessel “A.P. Møller” in Singapore

A.P. Moller - Maersk (Maersk) celebrated the arrival of its newest dual-fuel methanol container vessel in Singapore, as part of her maiden voyage from Asia to Europe.

The vessel, named “A.P. Møller” in honor of Arnold Peter Møller, the founder of A.P. Moller - Maersk, is the ninth vessel in Maersk’s fleet capable of operating on methanol.

“A.P. Møller” is part of a series of 18 large dual-fuel methanol vessels scheduled for delivery in 2024 and 2025. Built at Hyundai Heavy Industries in Ulsan, South Korea, she can carry 16,592 standard containers (TEU). Seven of these large dual-fuel methanol vessels joined the Maersk fleet in 2024.

The delivery of the dual-fuel fleet is a significant component of Maersk’s decarbonisation goal of achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emission by 2040. Lower emission methanol can reduce the GHG emissions by at least 65% compared to conventional fossil fuels such as bunker oil (depending on the feedstock and production process of the methanol, calculated on a life cycle basis).

With the vessel technologies available, Maersk has been urging the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) member countries to adopt ambitious regulations that bridge the price gap between fossil fuels and the alternatives with lower greenhouse gas emissions, making the reduced emissions transport choice viable and competitive.

A.P. Moller - Maersk operates in more than 130 countries and employs around 100,000 people. Maersk is aiming to reach net zero emissions by 2040 across the entire business with new technologies, new vessels, and low-emission fuels.