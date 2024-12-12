Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

Equinor, alongside project partners, has announced financial close after taking a Final Investment Decision (FID) to progress to execution phase on two of the UK’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Teesside, the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power), according to the company's release.

NEP, in which Equinor is a key partner, is the CO2transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC), one of the UK Government’s first selected CCS clusters. The project expects to commence construction from mid-2025 with start-up in 2028. It includes a CO2 gathering network and onshore compression facilities as well as a 145km offshore pipeline and subsea injection and monitoring facilities for the Endurance saline aquifer located around 1000m below the seabed. It could transport and store up to 4 million tonnes of captured carbon dioxide emissions per year from three Teesside projects initially, rising to an average of up to 23 million tonnes by 2035 with future expansion of the East Coast Cluster.

Equinor is also a partner in NZT Power, which is part of the East Coast Cluster. NZT Power will be a new first-of-a-kind gas-fired power plant with carboncapture, which supports the decarbonisation ambitions across the north-east of England’s industrial regions. The plant will have the capacity to generate up to 742 megawatts of decarbonised, flexible power, complementing a growing share of intermittent renewable power. This capacity is equivalent to the average electricity demand of around 1 million UK homes. It will have a capacity to capture up to 2 million tonnes of CO2per year for transport and secure storage by the NEP project.

Equinor has a 45 per cent stake in NEP with the remaining 45 per cent owned by bp and 10 per cent by TotalEnergies, and a 25 per cent stake in the NZT Power project with the remaining 75 per cent owned by bp. bp provides operator services on both projects.

Building work for both projects will be completed by nine leading engineering, procurement, and construction contractors with a combined value of around £4billion. The work will bring thousands of jobs and wider socio-economic benefits to the north-east of England.

NEP has also been granted government approval to progress development engineering for the Humber Carbon Capture Pipeline (HCCP), the proposed onshore infrastructure project that would transport CO2 from future selected carbon capture projects in the Humber region.

These decarbonisation projects support Equinor’s wider corporate ambition, including a 50 per cent reduction in operated emissions and 50 per cent gross capex investment in low carbon and renewable technologies by 2030. In the low carbon solutions space, Equinor has an aim to have a 30-50 mtpa CO2 transport and storage capacity by 2035.

Equinor has been a leading energy provider to the UK for more than 40 years, delivering over 25 per cent of its natural gas requirements, enough to heat eight million homes, much of which is landed by pipeline on the East Yorkshire coast. It is also a partner in Dogger Bank in the southern North Sea, which once completed will be the world's largest offshore windfarm.