  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

2024 December 12   13:42

Equinor and partners approve execution of UK’s first carbon capture and storage projects

Equinor, alongside project partners, has announced financial close after taking a Final Investment Decision (FID) to progress to execution phase on two of the UK’s first carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects in Teesside, the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) and Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power), according to the company's release.

NEP, in which Equinor is a key partner, is the CO2transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC), one of the UK Government’s first selected CCS clusters. The project expects to commence construction from mid-2025 with start-up in 2028. It includes a CO2 gathering network and onshore compression facilities as well as a 145km offshore pipeline and subsea injection and monitoring facilities for the Endurance saline aquifer located around 1000m below the seabed. It could transport and store up to 4 million tonnes of captured carbon dioxide emissions per year from three Teesside projects initially, rising to an average of up to 23 million tonnes by 2035 with future expansion of the East Coast Cluster.

Equinor is also a partner in NZT Power, which is part of the East Coast Cluster. NZT Power will be a new first-of-a-kind gas-fired power plant with carboncapture, which supports the decarbonisation ambitions across the north-east of England’s industrial regions. The plant will have the capacity to generate up to 742 megawatts of decarbonised, flexible power, complementing a growing share of intermittent renewable power. This capacity is equivalent to the average electricity demand of around 1 million UK homes. It will have a capacity to capture up to 2 million tonnes of CO2per year for transport and secure storage by the NEP project.

Equinor has a 45 per cent stake in NEP with the remaining 45 per cent owned by bp and 10 per cent by TotalEnergies, and a 25 per cent stake in the NZT Power project with the remaining 75 per cent owned by bp. bp provides operator services on both projects.

Building work for both projects will be completed by nine leading engineering, procurement, and construction contractors with a combined value of around £4billion. The work will bring thousands of jobs and wider socio-economic benefits to the north-east of England.

NEP has also been granted government approval to progress development engineering for the Humber Carbon Capture Pipeline (HCCP), the proposed onshore infrastructure project that would transport CO2 from future selected carbon capture projects in the Humber region.

These decarbonisation projects support Equinor’s wider corporate ambition, including a 50 per cent reduction in operated emissions and 50 per cent gross capex investment in low carbon and renewable technologies by 2030. In the low carbon solutions space, Equinor has an aim to have a 30-50 mtpa CO2 transport and storage capacity by 2035.

Equinor has been a leading energy provider to the UK for more than 40 years, delivering over 25 per cent of its natural gas requirements, enough to heat eight million homes, much of which is landed by pipeline on the East Yorkshire coast. It is also a partner in Dogger Bank in the southern North Sea, which once completed will be the world's largest offshore windfarm.

Topics:

Total

Equinor

bp

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 12

18:00

European companies launch alliance to accelerate decarbonization through the H2med Southwestern Hydrogen Corridor

17:31

Penta-Ocean orders world's largest self-propelled CLV

17:06

Odfjell expands fleet with seven chemical tankers

16:31

UECC strengthens European network with new dual-fuel PCTC

16:15

Trelleborg acquires Mampaey Offshore Industries

15:51

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's four largest hubs, Dec 09-13, 2024

15:51

Rongsheng Heavy Industry is ready to re-enter the global shipbuilding arena under a new identity

15:24

Next Geosolutions buys ship Sea Admiral from Norway's Beitveit

14:59

CIMC Enric to сonstruct 12,000 сubic meter LNG carrier and bunker vessel

14:22

Wärtsilä powers new LNG bunkering vessel for Vitol

13:20

The Canadian Coast Guard completes 2024 Arctic operational season

12:50

Port of Colombo to embrace green technologies

12:11

MPA launches EOI for sea-based LNG reloading and supply of E/Bio-methane as marine fuel in Port of Singapore

11:30

RightShip announces revised timeline for vessel inspection age trigger

11:01

MSC adds Eastbound call in Cape Town on IAS India-Africa Service

10:41

DNV releases new standard for safe hydrogen production

10:04

Seaspan selects KVH to equip fleet with OneWeb low earth orbit solution

09:45

TECO 2030 files for bankruptcy

2024 December 11

18:00

Adani Ports says it is no longer seeking $553 million U.S. DFC loan for Colombo terminal

17:34

Container shipping overcapacity set to double in 2025

17:13

South Korea pledges $9.75 bln to expand Busan Port

16:48

Maran Gas takes delivery of new LNG carrier

16:25

Northern Endurance Partnership launches the first CCS project in the UK with the participation of TotalEnergies

15:51

TES accelerates CO2 export terminal at Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub

15:12

Hycamite, MOLEA and MOL PLUS sign MoU to cooperate in promoting the application of methane-splitting for power generation and propulsion onboard marine vessels

14:43

QatarEnergy awards LNG carrier contract to MOL and COSCO

14:23

Incat Crowther commissioned to design all-electric cargo vessel for Singapore’s Marinev

13:40

Technip Energies awarded a major contract by TotalEnergies for the topsides of the GrandMorgu FPSO unit in Suriname

13:22

AD Ports Group assigned new A1 Credit Rating by Moody’s Ratings

12:46

DP World launches world’s first container port carbon inset programme