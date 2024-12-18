HMM to launch new India-North Europe service

HMM has announced the launch of a new INX(India North Europe Express)service which will offer a direct connection from Western India to Northern Europe.



INX will cooperate with HMM and ONE. The new service is designed as a weekly maritime service, turning around in 11 weeks (R/V 77 days) with 6,000TEU container ships.



In conjunction with the company's existing FIM (India to Mediterranean) and IAX (India to East Coast America) services, this new service will further diversify HMM's service portfolio originating from India. By expanding its reach to Northern Europe, the INX service aims to facilitate regional ex-import from India and global trans-shipment via India, supporting India's growing international trade.



The maiden voyage will be starting from Karachi, Pakistan on February 5th, 2025, with the following port rotation:

Karachi– Hazira– Mundra – Nhava Sheva – Colombo – London Gateway – Rotterdam – Hamburg – Antwerp – Karachi.