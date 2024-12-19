Port of Long Beach container volume up 20.9% to 884,154 TEUs in November 2024

The Port of Long Beach is on course to reach 9.6 million cargo containers by the end of 2024 without congestion or other disruption and exceeding the previous record set during the pandemic in 2021, according to the company's release.

The Port of Long Beach also achieved its busiest November, when dockworkers and terminal operators moved 884,154 twenty-foot equivalent units, up 20.9% from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record set in November 2020 by 12.8%.

Imports grew 21.8% to 432,823 TEUs and exports rose 9.5% to 119,083 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port increased 24.5% to 332,250 TEUs.

November also marked the Port’s sixth consecutive monthly year-over-year cargo increase.

The Port has moved 8,788,718 TEUs through the first 11 months of 2024, up 20.2% from the same period last year.

The Port of Long Beach handles trade valued at $200 billion annually and supports 2.6 million jobs across the United States, including 575,000 in Southern California. During the next 10 years, the Port is planning $2.3 billion in capital improvements aimed at enhancing capacity, competitiveness and sustainability.