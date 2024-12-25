Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a proposal to appoint a committee to implement steps for improving efficiency in container release operations at the port in the capital of Colombo, according to the government's information department on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The cabinet approved the proposal presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to appoint a committee, to be chaired by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, to take necessary steps to implement an appropriate system to release containers from the port without any delay by further improving the efficiency of the current system, said the department.

The Colombo port operates four container terminals. Two of them are privately owned, and the other two are government-owned.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 containers are inspected and released daily through each terminal, including clearance of re-shipments, according to the department.