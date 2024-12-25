  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

2024 December 25   18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

Sri Lanka's cabinet approved a proposal to appoint a committee to implement steps for improving efficiency in container release operations at the port in the capital of Colombo, according to the government's information department on Tuesday, Xinhua reports.

The cabinet approved the proposal presented by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to appoint a committee, to be chaired by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, to take necessary steps to implement an appropriate system to release containers from the port without any delay by further improving the efficiency of the current system, said the department.

The Colombo port operates four container terminals. Two of them are privately owned, and the other two are government-owned.

Between 5,000 and 10,000 containers are inspected and released daily through each terminal, including clearance of re-shipments, according to the department.

Topics:

ports

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 25

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

16:41

US container ports see 14th consecutive month of growth in November

16:34

ONE revamps its BBX service

16:17

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

15:11

ETFuels partners with John Cockerill, Johnson Matthey for 120,000 ton Texas e-Methanol Project

15:03

Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects

14:02

Stena RoRo takes delivery of the battery hybrid vessel Guillaume de Normandie

13:24

The Scarborough Energy Project's Pluto Train 2 completion nears delivery of first LNG in 2026

12:52

Austal Australia secures contract for two additional Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats for ABF

11:41

Consortium completes dredging work for Prinses Amaliahaven in Rotterdam

10:28

Damen Naval signs contract with Nevesbu for Colombian PES Frigate

09:35

EJMT handles its first container ship call

2024 December 23

18:00

Eastern Pacific Shipping and FueLNG hits new milestone with 300th LNG bunkering operations