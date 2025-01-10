  1. Home
2025 January 10   09:07

Value Maritime and ME2CC consortium partners announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 funding for carbon capture system on LNG vessel

Value Maritime and its partners in the Maritime Efficient & Easy Carbon Capture (ME2CC) project announce the receipt of funding from the Maritime Masterplan 2024, according to the company's release. The funding will contribute to the development, construction and demonstration of a first-in-kind compact, modular carbon capture system to be installed aboard the LNG vessel Samskip Kvitbjorn.    

The Samskip Kvitbjorn operates on a fixed route from Rotterdam along the Norwegian west coast to Hammerfest, making it a vital part of Samskip’s sustainable logistics initiative in one of Europe’s most environmentally sensitive regions. By retrofitting the Samskip Kvitbjorn with Value Maritime’s CO2 capture system, the consortium will ensure it meets the low-emission requirements set by the EU and Norwegian authorities.  

The ME2CC consortium, headed by Value Maritime, consists of Samskip Holding, B2B Marine, Fusie Engineers, Devoteq, Brusche Process Technology, Heatmaster, and Yard Energy Group. The partners are using the knowledge gained in the development of the first small-scale carbon capture (CC) system, installed aboard the vessel Nordica two years ago.  

Innovative compact design The ME2CC project aims to create a scalable, compact CC system that utilises patented techniques to reduce the system’s height and footprint by up to one-third compared to existing absorption technologies, while maintaining low pressure drop. This innovative approach, combined with the use of hot flue gas for onboard electricity generation, enhances both operational efficiency and emission reduction.  

By capturing CO2 emissions and simultaneously reducing fuel consumption, the ME2CC system addresses two critical challenges for the maritime industry: reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering operating costs.  

Centralised regeneration and downstream applications Captured CO2 will be offloaded in port and transported to land-based CO2 hubs. These hubs represent a significant step forward in the development of onshore CC infrastructure. They utilise economies of scale and renewable electricity to regenerate the CO2, improving system efficiency and minimising costs and environmental impact. The processed CO2 will be prepared for valuable downstream applications, including use in agriculture and other industries.  

This modular and scalable system is designed to accommodate a wide range of vessel types, from shortsea and inland shipping to large offshore vessels. The modular design also facilitates easy installation and removal, enabling leasing models for carbon capture technology.  

Samskip

vessel conversion

