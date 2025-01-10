  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. DNV: 515 alternative fuel vessels ordered in 2024

2025 January 10   14:23

DNV: 515 alternative fuel vessels ordered in 2024

The maritime industry witnessed an unprecedented surge in orders for alternative-fueled vessels in 2024, with liquefied natural gas (LNG) leading the charge, according to DNV's Alternative Fuels Insights (AFI) platform.

A total of 515 alternative-fueled ships were ordered, excluding LNG carriers, marking a substantial 38% increase compared to the previous year. This surge underscores the industry's growing commitment to decarbonization. This growth was primarily driven by the container and car carrier newbuild boom, with 69% of all container ship orders in 2024 being for alternative-fueled vessels. Cargo owners, responding to consumer demands for more sustainable practices, and liner companies preparing to replace older tonnage, significantly fueled this trend.

LNG emerged as the preferred fuel choice for this segment, accounting for 67% of orders. "While recent figures are promising, we must keep pushing forward," emphasized Knut Ørbeck-Nilssen, CEO Maritime at DNV. "The technological transition is underway, but the supply of alternative fuel is still low. We need to collaborate with fuel suppliers and other stakeholders to ensure that shipping has access to its share of alternative fuels in the future."

Shipowners demonstrated a diversified approach to alternative fuels in 2024, with 166 methanol orders placed (32% of the AFI orderbook). This reflects the industry's growing interest in a diverse fuel pool to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. While methanol drove newbuilding orders at the beginning of the year, LNG solidified its position as the industry's preferred alternative fuel by year-end.

The number of LNG vessel orders placed in 2024 more than doubled compared to 2023, reaching 264. Ammonia also showcased promising momentum throughout 2024, with 27 orders placed. Notably, the first non-gas carrier ammonia-fueled vessel orders were placed, primarily in the bulk carrier segment.

The number of LNG-fueled ships in operation doubled between 2021 and 2024, with a record 169 deliveries in 2024. By the end of 2024, 641 LNG-powered ships were in operation. The AFI orderbook projects this number to double by the end of the decade. While the bunkering infrastructure for some alternative fuels remains underdeveloped, LNG bunkering infrastructure is maturing. The number of LNG bunker vessels in operation increased from 52 to 64 over the last year, with further growth expected in 2025. However, a significant gap between LNG bunkering supply and demand is anticipated over the next five years.

With the EU's Fit for 55 regulatory package mandating LNG bunkering infrastructure in a large network of ports, the availability of LNG in ports is expected to increase. This news report provides a concise overview of the key findings from DNV's report on alternative-fueled vessel orders in 2024.

Topics:

LNG

DNV

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 12

16:28

Second US port strike averted as union, employers reach deal

15:46

HIP achieves 22% growth in 2024, targets expansion in 2025

14:31

Indian Ports sector rebounds with 5.3% YoY growth in Dec 2024

13:22

South Korean shipbuilding company develops ammonia dual-fuel vessel and gains ABS approval

12:17

South Korea to launch task force team on expanding ties with U.S. in ship industry

11:40

All 18 crew of Vietnam-registered freighter rescued in Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region

11:02

Kenya's main port's throughput up 14% to more than 40 million tonnes in 2024

09:32

Qatar Ports achieves remarkable growth, bolstering its global shipping and logistics stature

2025 January 11

16:17

Egypt’s GALDP, Medlog sign contract for 10th of Ramadan dry port

15:07

Yantai Port remains world's top bauxite importing port

13:12

Kandla Port new shipbuilding facility to produce annually 32 new ships or repair 50 ships

11:41

ADNOC Gas awards $2.1 billion in contracts to enhance LNG supply infrastructure

10:56

Royal Bodewes secures order for second multipurpose vessel from Pot Scheepvaart 

2025 January 10

18:00

Piracy incidents in Asia rise slightly in 2024

17:31

India's newest LNG terminal receives first shipment

17:12

Shanghai breaks ground on 100,000-ton green methanol project

16:58

DP World and Gemini Cooperation join forces to boost Canadian trade

16:25

Van Oord сelebrates delivery of offshore installation vessel Boreas

15:30

BIMCO: Container ship order book reaches 8.3m TEU at the end of 2024

15:24

Germany's FRS acquires Rhine-crossing Loreley ferry line

14:40

MOL names new LNG carrier "MOL Azure" for TotalEnergies

13:54

Vancouver welcomes new line handlers to SAAM Towage fleet

13:21

West fully acquires Nordic Marine Insurance

12:50

Moody’s upgrades Hapag-Lloyd to ‘Ba1’

11:50

Monjasa completes United Arab Emirates’ first LNG bunkering with Costa Cruises

11:10

47 Governments and global industry jointly propose text for GHG emissions pricing mechanism for international shipping

10:42

Subsea7 awarded contract offshore Norway

10:09

Castor Marine becomes part of the Navarino Group

09:07

Value Maritime and ME2CC consortium partners announce Maritime Masterplan 2024 funding for carbon capture system on LNG vessel

2025 January 9

18:00

Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company expands fleet with new Aframax tanker