Adriatic Gate Container Terminal welcomes Bora Med Service

Adriatic Gate Container Terminal (AGCT), International Container Terminal Services, Inc.’s (ICTSI) business unit at the Port of Rijeka in Croatia, has been added to the port rotation of the recently launched Bora Med service by CMA CGM Short Sea Lines, according to ICTSI's release.

The new service, which commenced last 23 December in Antalya, establishes a sustainable maritime link between Türkiye, the Adriatic region and the Eastern Mediterranean. It replaces the intra-Mediterranean SSLMED Türkiye Med Express 3 (TMX3) service, offering the Adriatic market with an upgraded service that introduces larger ships up to 2,500 TEUs and an expanded port rotation.

The weekly service significantly improves connectivity and transit times for both regional and international shipments.

“AGCT’s inclusion in this service underscores our role in the Adriatic region and our commitment to provide flexible solutions for our clients. We welcome the opportunities brought about by the enhanced coverage and faster transit times,” said Emmanuel Papagiannakis, AGCT chief executive officer.

The port rotation for the BMS service is as follows: Antalya – Izmir – Aliaga – Ambarli – Gebze – Gemlik – Malta – Ancona – Ravenna – Venice – Trieste – Koper – Rijeka – Bar – Taranto – Malta – Limassol – Alexandria – Beirut – Antalya.