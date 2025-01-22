  1. Home
2025 January 22   13:10

Safetytech Accelerator completes feasibility studies for Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative

Safetytech Accelerator, in collaboration with Chevron, Carnival Corporation & plc, Shell and Seapeak, has successfully completed three technology feasibility studies as part of its flagship Methane Abatement in Maritime Innovation Initiative (MAMII).

The results of these feasibility studies showed strong potential to cut fugitive methane emissions in the maritime industry. MAMII is exploring options to advance these research projects to on-ship trials as soon as possible.

MAMII was launched in September 2022 by Safetytech Accelerator, bringing together industry leaders, technology innovators, and maritime stakeholders to advance technologies for measuring and mitigating methane emissions in the maritime sector and promote the adoption of validated solutions. It currently has +20 leading shipping and energy companies as Anchor Partners.

Xplorobot, Sorama and framergy were selected by MAMII to help address the vital need to detect, measure and capture fugitive methane emissions from LNG fuelled ships.

Each provider selected for the trials brings expertise in a different technology, including:    

Xplorobot: Provides a handheld device and AI-powered platform to detect and measure fugitive methane on ships using computer vision to pinpoint leak locations, overlay real-time emission rate data, and integrate seamlessly with existing systems for quick issue resolution without requiring specialised training.  

Sorama: Develops acoustic cameras that detect fugitive gas by visualizing sound and vibration fields in 3D. Integrated AI and onboard software identify anomalies and classify sounds, enabling direct leak localization without complex analysis.  

framergy: Specialises in adsorbents and catalysts for methane emission management. Their product, AYRSORB™ F250GII, captures and stores fugitive methane by selectively filtering methane from the air, leveraging its ultra-high surface area and coordination chemistry.

Xplorobot conducted a detailed evaluation of their Methane Compliance Solution, focusing on its efficacy in detecting and quantifying methane emissions on LNG carriers and LNG-powered vessels. The study targeted emissions from the warm side of the gas fuel line and both planned and unplanned venting events.

Sorama evaluated the technical and financial viability of deploying advanced acoustic monitoring technology on LNG carriers to detect and manage fugitive methane emissions. Their study highlights how the strategic use of fixed and handheld devices can help precisely locate and quantify methane slips, which are crucial to remediate for environmental compliance and reducing GHG emissions.

framergy explored the potential deployment of their AYRSORB™ F250GII, a metal-organic framework material, on LNG carriers to mitigate fugitive methane emissions. This innovative material can store and purify methane at much lower pressures than conventional methods. The study demonstrated that AYRSORB™ F250GII could significantly reduce methane emissions during planned and unplanned venting events, hence offering significant operational cost savings and potential revenue from the reuse or sale of captured methane.  

Chevron Shipping Company, LLC is the specialized marine division of Chevron Corporation, one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies. Established to manage the transportation of Chevron’s global oil, gas, and refined products, Chevron Shipping operates a fleet of modern, technologically advanced vessels, including crude oil and product tankers, LNG carriers, and other support vessels.

Shell Shipping & Maritime is the dedicated global shipping and maritime arm of Shell. Shell Shipping & Maritime manages a large fleet of LNG carriers, tankers, and support vessels, adhering to the highest standards of safety, environmental stewardship, and operational excellence.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the world’s largest cruise company, operating a fleet of over 90 vessels across nine global cruise line brands, including Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Cunard, among others.

Seapeak, formerly known as Teekay LNG Partners, is one of the world’s largest independent owners and operators of LNG carriers. With a modern fleet of over 80 vessels, including LNG carriers, LPG carriers and multi-gas vessels, Seapeak plays a crucial role in the global energy supply chain.

Safetytech Accelerator, established by Lloyd’s Register, is the first fully dedicated technology accelerator focused on advancing innovation in safety-critical industries, with a mission to make the world safer, more resilient, and more sustainable through the wider adoption of technology.

MAMII Full list of members: BP, Capital Gas, Carnival Corporation & Plc, Celsius Tankers, Chevron, CMA CGM, Dynagas, GTT, JPMorgan, Lloyd’s Register, Maran Gas Maritime, Mediterranean Shipping Company, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, GTT, MISC, NYK Line, Royal Caribbean, Seapeak, Seaspan Corporation, Shell, TMS Cardiff Gas, Total Energies, UK P&I Club.

