Suez Canal ready for full capacity as shipping lines return: Adm. Rabiee

SCA News Admiral Ossama Rabiee, Chairman of the Suez Canal Authority, discussed with Mr. Arsenio Dominguez, Secretary-General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the resumption of major shipping lines transiting the Suez Canal as security stabilizes in the Red Sea, according to SCA's release.

The meeting took place at the Authority's headquarters in Ismailia. The Secretary-General of the IMO welcomed the return of stability to the Red Sea region, which will facilitate the gradual return of navigation through the Suez Canal. Adm.

Rabiee stressed the Suez Canal's full operational capacity and readiness to accommodate shipping lines, with the CMA CGM shipping line set to transit through the canal on January 23rd. He highlighted the canal's continued provision of navigational and maritime services, including new offerings like ship repair, maintenance, and marine ambulance services.

Adm. Rabiee emphasized the successful completion of the southern sector development project, enhancing navigational safety and increasing the canal's capacity to handle emergencies. He also addressed the completion of navigational equipment for the Canal doubling project in the Small Bitter Lakes, with actual operations scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2025.

Adm. Rabiee highlighted the Suez Canal's progress in its "Green Canal" initiative, including the use of environmentally friendly marine units and the powering of pilotage stations with clean energy. The Chairman reviewed the advancements in the Authority's marine fleet, including the addition of 27 aluminum pilot boats and the ongoing construction of 29 multipurpose tugboats.