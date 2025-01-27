LSMGO bunker barge returns to Kaohsiung after undergoing maintenance

The LSMGO bunker barge Chung Yu No. 16 has returned to Kaohsiung after undergoing maintenance from December 26th to January 24th. This return is expected to alleviate supply tightness in the port, according to Engine.

During the maintenance period, state-owned CPC Corporation declined LSMGO orders for vessels unable to wait for bunkering and only accepted orders exceeding 30 metric tons.

Supply at other major ports, including Hualien, Taichung, and Keelung, remained unaffected during the barge's maintenance period. Currently, Kaohsiung has sufficient LSMGO availability with a recommended lead time of two days.

Bunkering services at Keelung, Taichung, and Suao ports will be suspended from January 28th to 30th due to the Chinese New Year holidays.

Hualien port will remain closed from January 28th to 31st. However, Kaohsiung port will continue offering bunkering services throughout the holiday period.