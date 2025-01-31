Greece and UK sign MoU on merchant shipping

Greece and the United Kingdom have formalized their commitment to maritime cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on merchant shipping, according to Naftemporiki.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, to London. Stylianides met with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Mike Kane.

The MoU aims to bolster cooperation on maritime transport issues, ensure sustainable shipping growth, promote green shipping practices, and enhance human resources within the shipping sector.

Earlier in his visit, Stylianides met with International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. Discussions focused on challenges related to the maritime profession's attractiveness, geopolitical developments impacting shipping, and progress on the IMO's greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy.