  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Greece and UK sign MoU on merchant shipping

2025 January 31   14:22

shipping

Greece and UK sign MoU on merchant shipping

Greece and the United Kingdom have formalized their commitment to maritime cooperation with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on merchant shipping, according to Naftemporiki.

The agreement was signed during a visit by Greek Minister of Maritime Affairs and Insular Policy, Christos Stylianides, to London. Stylianides met with UK Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, Mike Kane.

The MoU aims to bolster cooperation on maritime transport issues, ensure sustainable shipping growth, promote green shipping practices, and enhance human resources within the shipping sector.

Earlier in his visit, Stylianides met with International Maritime Organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez. Discussions focused on challenges related to the maritime profession's attractiveness, geopolitical developments impacting shipping, and progress on the IMO's greenhouse gas emission reduction strategy.

Topics:

shipping

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 January 31

18:08

Suez Canal Authority meets with shipping lines to discuss Red Sea navigation

17:22

Zeabuz and Future Marine partner for autonomous electric ferry project in Canada

17:09

SBM Offshore finalizes asset swap with MISC Berhad

16:45

EU invests over €1.2 bln in cross-border infrastructure

16:14

New owners found for bankrupt German shipyards Nobiskrug and FSG

15:44

Norwegian authorities bring in ship suspected in Baltic Sea cable damage

15:04

Meyer Werft launches "zero4cruise" project to revolutionize cruise ship fuel cell technology

14:32

Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd launch joint shipping network

13:42

UK Dredging expands fleet with advanced water injection dredger

13:05

DEME secures €300 mln contracts for Nordlicht offshore wind farms

12:39

Rotterdam bunkering volumes down 0.9%, LNG bunkering up 52% in 2024

12:39

Port crane market projected to reach $2.7 bln by 2034

12:09

MODEC and TOYO secure AiP from ABS for Blue Ammonia FPSO

11:45

Svitzer wins major terminal towage contract with Oman LNG

11:04

Ørsted, PGE to build 1.5 GW offshore wind farm in Poland

10:30

MAN Energy Solutions' ammonia engine reaches 100% load in testing

10:23

MHI to build offshore patrol vessel for Indonesia under JICA

09:59

Port of Vancouver authorizes LNG bunkering

2025 January 30

18:00

Tele-Fonika Kable and ARP sign LoI for offshore wind energy collaboration

17:46

European offshore wind ports meet in London to discuss collaboration

17:12

Fincantieri renames two vessels for Indonesian Navy

17:00

Weathernews and HD Hyundai Marine Solution announce partnership to optimize maritime operations

16:33

Port of Corpus Christi achieves record tonnage in 2024

16:08

Private LNG terminal operator Deutsche ReGas claims unfair competition from state-owned DET

16:05

Kongsberg Maritime to upgrade Norwegian Coastal Administration vessel

15:31

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting contracted to manage project coordination for H2-Derivatives@BalticSeaPorts project

15:07

MOL Drybulk takes delivery of multi-purpose vessel Prima Verde

14:42

Hapag-Lloyd reports preliminary 2024 results

14:24

RMK Marine launches world's first commercial sailing RORO vessel

14:22

Global shipbuilding market expected to reach $26.1 bln growth by 2029