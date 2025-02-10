  1. Home
2025 February 10   15:51

shipbuilding

Basalt Infrastructure Partners adds newbuild LNG carrier to Vanadis LNG platform

Basalt Infrastructure Partners has signed an agreement to add a newbuild 180,000 cubic meter (CBM) LNG carrier to its Vanadis LNG platform, according to the company's release. This brings the total number of vessels in the Vanadis platform to three.

The vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027 and will operate under a long-term charter contract with Japanese energy company JERA Co., Inc.

The ship will be constructed at Samsung Heavy Industries, equipped with an X-DF propulsion system for enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.

Celsius Shipping, Basalt's existing operating partner for both Vanadis and Freyja LNG portfolios, will manage and operate the vessel.

John Hanna, Partner and Head of Europe at Basalt, commented, "We are pleased to continue our successful partnership with Celsius with the addition of what will be Basalt's sixth newbuild LNG vessel. We continue to view LNG as an important transitional fuel and key to supporting security of supply in global energy markets."

LNG carrier

Samsung Heavy Industries

