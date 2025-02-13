Argentina's Parana River dredging tender collapses amid sabotage claims

Argentina's tender process for dredging the Parana River, a crucial export waterway for grains, has been annulled due to a lack of competition and allegations of sabotage, according to Reuters. Only one company, Belgium's DEME Group, submitted a bid, prompting the government to launch an investigation. The government has committed to a new tender process after the sabotage investigation is concluded.

"We are going to go out to investigate and chase this down with all our might," stated presidential spokesperson Manuel Adorni, adding that the competition watchdog has been asked to investigate "possible pressure from the sole bidder." Iñaki Miguel Arreseygor, executive director of the National Ports and Navigation Agency, emphasized that "the full weight of the law will be imposed on those involved in this attempt to sabotage the bidding process."

DEME, in a statement, said it was unaware of why it was the sole bidder and expressed hope that the new process would adhere to the highest international standards of transparency. The previous tender process had been plagued by controversy, with DEME alleging that the specifications favored the incumbent contractor, Jan de Nul.

Prosecutors had also previously reported "serious and evident irregularities" in the tender's wording. Argentina ships 80% of its agricultural exports along the Parana River.

DEME is a global dredging and marine infrastructure company headquartered in Belgium, specializing in complex marine engineering projects.

Jan De Nul is a major dredging and marine construction company headquartered in Belgium, known for its work on large-scale infrastructure projects worldwide.