Bremenports declares Bremen and Bremerhaven ports “methanol-ready” with new bunkering procedures

Bremenports has designated the ports of Bremen and Bremerhaven as “methanol-ready,” establishing a standardized procedure for authorizing methanol bunkering operations.

Port captain Stephan Berger stated, “When bunkering fuels with a flash point below 55 degrees Celsius - including methanol and LNG, for example - a number of safety aspects must be taken into account. With the clear instructions that we have now issued, shipowners and all other parties involved now know exactly how and when to do what in order to enable the smooth bunkering of alternative fuels.”

Bremenports informed Seatrade Maritime News that two local methanol suppliers, Ambrian Energy and UTG/D+S, are currently operational, with openness to additional suppliers, following a pilot methanol bunkering at Bremerhaven.

The standards were developed with the Hansestadt Bremisches Hafenamt (HBH) and the Senator for Economic Affairs, Ports and Transformation.

LNG bunkering has been available since 2015, primarily for container ships and car carriers, though methanol-capable vessels are increasing, with expectations that methanol may surpass LNG as the leading alternative fuel in the medium term.

Kristina Vogt, Senator for Economic Affairs, Ports and Transformation, said, “Now that the bunkering of LNG has been possible since 2015, Bremen’s ports are now also methanol-ready. With the regulations now clear, we are well positioned and Bremen also has the best structural prerequisites: There is already methanol-capable storage capacity on the Weser, bunker suppliers in Bremerhaven are looking into expanding, and several companies are involved in the production of green methanol.”

Robert Howe, Managing Director of Bremenports, added, “We are supporting and promoting the use of new low-carbon fuels in shipping - this is ultimately active climate protection. The aim must be to enable universal bunkering in our universal ports - regardless of whether methanol, LNG, ammonia or, in future, green hydrogen is pumped into the ship’s tanks. The fact that we already have clear process plans and regulations for LNG and methanol is a very good step in the right direction.”

Bremerhaven aims to become a multi-fuel port by 2030, offering various alternative fuels alongside conventional options.

Bremenports is a German port management company founded in 2002, it oversees the operations of Bremen and Bremerhaven ports, handling over 70 million tons of cargo annually.

Ambrian Energy is a Swiss-based energy trading firm established in 1997, it specializes in supplying fuels and commodities, including methanol, across Europe.

UTG/D+S is a German logistics and fuel supply company, part of the UTG Group since 1990, it provides bunkering services and operates in the Bremen region.