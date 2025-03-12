  1. Home
2025 March 12   16:55

bunkering

COSCO SHIPPING sets new record for biofuel bunkering between Fujian and Hong Kong

COSCO SHIPPING has established a new record for biofuel bunkering, with its vessels COSCO ASIA and NEW LOS ANGELES refueling with B24 marine biofuel oil, according to the company's release.

COSCO ASIA took on 2,400 tons at the Xiamen Ocean Gate Container Terminal, setting a new single-refueling record for Fujian Port, while NEW LOS ANGELES refueled with 5,400 tons at the Hong Kong terminal, marking a milestone for biofuel oil refueling in Hong Kong.

The B24 marine biofuel oil, a blend of 24% sustainable biodiesel and 76% conventional low-sulfur fuel oil, uses widely available and renewable feedstock, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 20% and supporting the shipping industry’s shift to greener operations.

COSCO SHIPPING has consistently aligned with global green practices, driving dual-fuel vessel development and advocating biofuel use, with notable past operations including COSCO ASIA’s 3,850 tons bunkering at Shekou Port in June 2024 and XIN CHI WAN’s first bonded biofuel bunkering in Fujian in September 2024.

In August 2024, COSCO SHIPPING Holdings’ subsidiary OOCL initiated a low-carbon shipping effort with B24 biofuel, further advancing sustainable maritime practices.

COSCO SHIPPING, headquartered in Beijing, China, is a state-owned global shipping leader managing a fleet of over 1,400 vessels and handling more than 20 million TEUs annually.  

OOCL (Orient Overseas Container Line), headquartered in Hong Kong, operates a fleet of 100+ vessels with a capacity of 700,000 TEUs.

