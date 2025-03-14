  1. Home
2025 March 14   14:03

Port of Long Beach sees 13.4% cargo volume increase in February 2025

The Port of Long Beach recorded a 13.4% increase in cargo volumes in February 2025, reaching 765,385 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), as retailers continued to move goods ahead of anticipated tariffs on imported products and materials, according to the company's release.

This marks the ninth consecutive month of growth, with imports rising 11.8% to 368,669 TEUs, exports increasing 2.9% to 90,026 TEUs, and empty containers climbing 19.1% to 306,690 TEUs.

The port has handled 1,718,118 TEUs in the first two months of 2025, a 27.4% increase from the same period in 2024.

“No matter the situation, the Port will remain competitive by delivering exceptional customer service and moving ahead with capital improvement projects that will allow us to grow well into the future,” said Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We thank our industry partners for choosing to do business with us.”

The Port of Long Beach, located in California, is the second-busiest container port in the U.S., handling over 9.6 million TEUs in 2024 and playing a key role in trans-Pacific trade.  

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company), headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, is one of the world’s largest shipping lines, operating a fleet of over 600 vessels.  

TTI (Total Terminals International), a terminal operator at the Port of Long Beach, is a joint venture between MSC and SSA Marine.

