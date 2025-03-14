  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Gemini Cooperation targets 90% schedule reliability with APM Terminals’ hub model

2025 March 14   16:44

Maersk

Gemini Cooperation targets 90% schedule reliability with APM Terminals’ hub model

At the Transpacific Maritime (TPM) Conference in Long Beach, California, on March 4, 2025, Lars Mikael Jensen, Global Head of Hubs at APM Terminals, joined Hapag-Lloyd CEO Rolf Habben Jansen and shipping analyst Lars Jensen to discuss the Gemini Cooperation, a collaboration between Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd aimed at transforming container shipping, according to APM Terminals's release.

The session, titled How Gemini Is Shaking Up the Schedule Reliability Game, highlighted the shift to a hub-and-spoke network model, moving away from the industry’s traditional direct-service approach with numerous port calls.

While industry-wide schedule reliability has remained in or below the mid-50% range for years, Gemini aims to achieve above 90% reliability, a level unseen since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

The model reduces port calls per service, relies on strategic hub terminals, deploys dedicated shuttle services, and adds buffer time to absorb disruptions.

APM Terminals has invested $3 billion in terminal infrastructure upgrades, expanding hub terminal capacity by 40% once fully implemented, and doubling container processing speed compared to 2016.

Jensen noted early success, citing the Maersk Antares arriving at Pier 400 in Los Angeles 54 minutes ahead of schedule, with Gemini calls generally on or ahead of schedule and departures from Asia on time.

APM Terminals, a subsidiary of A.P. Moller-Maersk based in The Hague, Netherlands, operates 60 ports and terminals worldwide. 

Maersk, headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, is a global leader in container shipping with a fleet of over 700 vessels.  

Hapag-Lloyd, based in Hamburg, Germany, operates a fleet of 287 container ships with a capacity of 2.2 million TEU.

Topics:

APM Terminals

Hapag-Lloyd

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2025 March 14

18:04

DEME completes installation of first offshore substation for Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project

17:14

Kongsberg Maritime secures contract for two subsea construction vessels with Olympic Group

16:24

Peter Döhle expands order to five 8,400 TEU LNG dual-fuel ships with GSI

15:54

OOIL reports 2024 profit of US$2.58 bln

15:24

Shell PLC reports record 1.1 mln tons of marine LNG deliveries in 2024

14:40

AAL Shipping names fifth Super B-Class vessel AAL Dubai at Guangzhou ceremony

14:03

Port of Long Beach sees 13.4% cargo volume increase in February 2025

13:35

Global сontainer volumes rise 5.8% year-on-year in January 2025

12:59

Brazilian tanker collides with Navy patrol boats at Santos Port

12:26

China Shipowners' Association opposes U.S. proposal for port entry fees on Chinese-built vessels

11:13

MOL, Namura Shipbuilding, and Mitsubishi Shipbuilding secure ClassNK AiP for large ammonia-powered carrier

10:54

Norwegian Cruise Line takes delivery of Norwegian Aqua from Fincantieri

09:28

EPS and DHE partner to develop HP Compressor for LNG-fueled 18,000 TEU vessel at NTS Shipyard

08:40

ABS grants Type Approval for Hanwha Systems’ SecuAider® under IACS UR E27 cyber resilience standards

2025 March 13

18:00

Lloyd’s Register joins Amazon, Google in pledge to triple nuclear capacity by 2050 at CERAWeek

17:38

The Lifecycle Dilemma reveals 7% of shipping firms paid ransom in 12 months

17:16

Wärtsilä to supply engines for ADM Naviera Chaco’s tug vessels in Paraguay

16:03

WinGD confirms key results in full-load test of X-DF-A ammonia engine

15:44

Port of Gdańsk sees 24% profit increase to $66 million in 2024

15:23

World’s first green hydrogen shore power demonstrator unveiled at Port of Leith

14:55

Baltic Hub receives final STS cranes for T3 terminal, boosting capacity to 4.5 mln TEUs

14:35

BIMCO: Bulker newbuilding contracting falls 92% in early 2025

13:52

Port of Shanghai sees 7% container growth in January-February 2025

13:12

Port of Helsinki cargo turnover drops 0.1% in January-February 2025

13:04

MABUX: Bunker price trends in the world's largest hubs, Mar 10-14, 2025

12:41

Indian Government invests $23.8 bln to boost maritime sector

12:14

Panama Canal fees fall 15% in 2025 as capacity increases

11:51

BW Offshore sells FPSO BW Pioneer to Murphy Oil subsidiary for USD 125 mln

11:06

Yang Ming reports $6.94 bln revenue for 2024

10:35

DP World posts $20.0 bln revenue and $5.5 bln EBITDA for 2024