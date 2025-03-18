Ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles host forum with Shanghai for green shipping corridor

The Port of Long Beach, the Port of Los Angeles, the International Council on Clean Transportation (ICCT), C40 Cities, and other stakeholders coordinated a forum to address infrastructure development, policies, and regulations for international green shipping corridors.

The Chinese delegation included representatives from the Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission (SMTC), Shanghai International Port Group, COSCO Shipping Holdings Co., Shanghai Maritime University, and China Classification Society, alongside technical experts, government officials, academics, industry representatives, and environmental justice community members.

California Transportation Secretary Toks Omishakin stated, “Transportation and goods movement continue to be a critical part of the backbone of our strong and thriving economy, and we are thrilled to join forces with Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission in this important work,” adding, “Our team at CalSTA looks forward to continued cooperation with our ports and international partners as we collaborate in our efforts to decarbonize goods movement in the maritime sector.”

SMTC Deputy Director General Ye Xing said, “The Port of Shanghai is the busiest container port in the world,” noting, “We value our partnership with the State of California and have established productive working relationships with the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Together, we are committed to advancing port decarbonization and the essential development of green shipping corridors.”

In October 2024, the Port of Long Beach, Port of Los Angeles, C40 Cities, and SMTC jointly published the first Green Shipping Corridor Partnership Annual Progress Report, detailing progress on maritime decarbonization. The Port of Long Beach also released a white paper on clean marine fuels in shipping.

Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero commented, “Everyone involved in this initiative sees the potential of the Green Shipping Corridor that now connects California to Shanghai,” adding, “Twenty years ago, the Port of Long Beach made a commitment to clean air, resulting in significant reduction in harmful emissions today. Our green journey has evolved into a goal of zero emissions and decarbonizing one of the world’s busiest trade routes, and it’s great to see the parties involved in the green corridor stepping up the collaboration needed to reach this destination. Infrastructure investment and policy changes to allow clean marine fuels to be more widely used will be particularly important to maximize the trans-Pacific partnership we saw in Long Beach last week.”

Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Eugene Seroka said, “Decarbonizing goods movement between the largest ports in the United States and China requires international cooperation and that’s exactly what we’re doing through our work on the Green Shipping Corridor Partnership,” stating, “We are committed to working toward the deployment of zero lifecycle carbon container ships on the corridor by 2030.”

The Los Angeles - Long Beach - Shanghai Green Shipping Corridor aims to deploy reduced or zero lifecycle carbon emission capable ships and invest in clean marine fueling infrastructure. In 2023, Governor Gavin Newsom signed five cooperative agreements during a visit to China, including an MoU with Shanghai to advance clean transportation and green shipping.

California Energy Commission (CEC) Commissioner Nancy Skinner remarked, “The California Energy Commission is a proud partner in this effort to decarbonize our Ports and implement the Green Shipping Corridor effort between the ports of Long Beach, Los Angeles and the Port of Shanghai,” adding, “The Ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach have made great strides in decarbonizing their port operations, and the CEC is proud to have funded multiple projects at each port that are furthering the transition to clean energy and green shipping goals here in California.”

CARB Chair Liane Randolph stated, “California is a global leader in climate action and is committed to the health and prosperity of both people and planet,” noting, “As a champion for clean air, the California Air Resources Board remains dedicated to working together to identify opportunities for deeper decarbonization in the green shipping space.”

CCCI Executive Director Fan Dai said, “In this interconnected world, where we share oceans, shipping corridors, trade and climate impacts, it’s increasingly critical for us to also share ideas and solutions,” adding, “Cutting climate pollution from shipping requires deep collaboration, and that’s what this forum is all about.”

Port of Long Beach is a major U.S. port located in California, handling over 8 million TEUs annually, known for its role in trans-Pacific trade and sustainability initiatives.

Port of Los Angeles, adjacent to the Port of Long Beach, is the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, processing over 9 million TEUs yearly, managed by the City of Los Angeles.

Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission (SMTC) is a governmental body in Shanghai, China, overseeing transportation policies and operations, including the world’s busiest container port, the Port of Shanghai.