2025 March 18   15:33

shipbuilding

Poland’s Remontowa to build seven electric ferries for Scottish network

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has identified Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. in Gdansk, Poland, as the lead bidder for a contract to construct seven new loch-class electric ferries, according to CMAL's release.

The decision follows a 10-day standstill period and a rigorous evaluation process. The project is part of the Small Vessel Replacement Programme (SVRP), which aims to deliver seven fully electric vessels in its first phase, with an additional three vessels to be procured in a second phase later this year.

The electric ferries are expected to enhance the resilience of the Clyde and Hebrides ferry network and support island communities. The first vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2027.

Six shipyards were initially invited to tender, with five submitting bids. The evaluation panel, consisting of third-party marine specialists and CMAL experts, assessed bids based on technical (65%) and financial (35%) criteria. Remontowa’s bid achieved the highest combined score.

Duncan Mackison, CEO of CalMac, highlighted the significance of the new vessels, noting that they will complement six major vessels joining the fleet in 2025 and 2026, renewing a third of CalMac’s entire fleet.

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) is a Scottish government-owned company responsible for owning and leasing ferries, ports, and harbors essential for ferry services on Scotland’s west coast.  

Remontowa Shipbuilding S.A. is a Polish shipyard based in Gdansk, specializing in the construction and repair of vessels, including ferries and offshore units.  

CalMac (Caledonian MacBrayne) is the largest operator of passenger and vehicle ferries in Scotland, providing services to the islands and remote peninsulas of the west coast.

