DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

DP World has acquired the remaining shares in Swissterminal AG, fully integrating the Swiss-based logistics company into its global operations, according to the company's release.

This move follows DP World's initial acquisition of a 44% stake in Swissterminal in January 2020. ​

Swissterminal operates several terminals in the Basel region of Switzerland and the Alsace region of France, serving as key gateways that connect Switzerland, southern Germany, and France to major European seaports. ​

With this full integration, Swissterminal will retain its name, brand, and existing delivery and billing addresses, ensuring a seamless transition for customers and partners. ​

DP World, headquartered in Dubai, is a leading provider of global end-to-end supply chain solutions, operating 150 businesses in more than 50 countries. ​ The integration of Swissterminal into DP World's network is expected to enhance service offerings, improve efficiency, and provide customers with access to a broader range of logistics solutions. ​

Swissterminal AG is a Swiss-based logistics firm operating terminals in Switzerland and France, providing intermodal transport solutions and serving as a vital link between inland markets and major European seaports.