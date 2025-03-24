CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

CHINA United Lines (CULines) has introduced a new regional service connecting Jeddah and Port Sudan, utilizing its owned vessel, the 599 TEU Zhong Lian Shan Tou, to provide weekly sailings between the two ports, according to Lloyd's List.

This service is designed to feed CULines’ three Asia to Red Sea loops—REX, REX2, and IMR—facilitating cargo movement at Jeddah Port from regions including China, Southeast Asia, India, Türkiye, and the Middle East.

Additionally, it aims to support the trade of agricultural and industrial goods in Sudan and adjacent Red Sea areas. ​

The launch occurs amid heightened risks of attacks on commercial vessels in the Red Sea, following recent retaliatory actions between the Houthis and US forces.

Despite these challenges, CULines has expanded its presence in the region, capitalizing on its status as a Chinese carrier to ensure relatively secure passage and fill the void left by larger competitors. To date, none of its vessels have reported incidents involving Houthi attacks.​

In February 2025, CULines established its West Asia regional headquarters in Dubai, overseeing planning, operations, and management of regional services, joint ventures, and strategic investments. This office manages CULines’ Middle East and Mediterranean services, excluding those involving China.​

CHINA United Lines (CULines) is a Chinese shipping company offering container transportation services, focusing on routes connecting Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.​