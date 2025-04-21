Strategic Marine delivers two 42m vessels to Truth Maritime Services

Strategic Marine has completed another successful delivery to Truth Maritime Services (TMS), continuing a partnership established in 2022, according to the company's release.

This delivery supports the ongoing collaboration between Strategic Marine, Prima Marine Group, and TMS in providing vessels for the offshore sector.

Following the handover of two Gen 4 FCBs, TMS RANOD and TMS RAMAN, in 2024, these vessels have been operational.

The current delivery consists of two state-of-the-art 42m vessels.

This transaction supports TMS's fleet expansion and service capabilities in the Southeast Asian and Middle East offshore energy sector.

Mr. Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, stated, “As we continue to strengthen our partnership with Truth Maritime Services and Prima Marine Group, we are proud to see our vessels contributing to their operational success. The delivery of these new crew boats is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, quality, and meeting the evolving demands of the offshore industry.”

Strategic Marine Group is a full-capacity global shipbuilder focusing on specialty aluminium craft construction and fabrication. It has a shipyard in Singapore and a presence in Australia, Europe, and the Middle East. Strategic Marine Group has built and delivered over 600 vessels made of both aluminium and steel for clients in the maritime, offshore, and defence sectors.

Truth Maritime Services (TMS) has a growing fleet reported to include 17 crew boats and 2 of 300 pax accommodation barges stationed near offshore rigs. They aim to enhance offshore personnel transfers while ensuring efficiency and safety.