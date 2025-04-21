  1. Home
2025 April 21   17:25

shipping

Mumbai inaugurates new international cruise terminal

Mumbai has inaugurated its first international cruise terminal, located on the eastern waterfront in Mazgaon, South Mumbai, with the official inauguration scheduled for Monday, April 21st, according to India Shipping News.

The Hon'ble Cabinet Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, reached Mumbai airport for the Commencement Ceremony, where he was welcomed by the Chairperson of MbPA, Shri Sushilkumar Singh, IRSME.  

The newly constructed cruise terminal spans over 400,000 square feet and has the capacity to handle 500 cruise ships annually and accommodate up to 1 million passengers annually.

The government's objective is to attract both domestic and international tourists through this development.  

Recent data indicates an increase in international cruise arrivals in Mumbai, currently around 50 international cruise ships dock annually, carrying hundreds of domestic cruisers.

The new terminal anticipates a significant rise in these figures.  The three-story international cruise terminal features a ground and first floor for passenger handling, while the second and third floors, totaling approximately 200,000 square feet, will be leased out for commercial purposes with a projected investment recovery period of 15 to 20 years.

The terminal will be operated by a private operator appointed by MbPT. Facilities for passenger counters, customs, immigration, and other relevant offices are established within the terminal.  Under the revenue model, MbPA has signed a 30-year agreement with the operator.

The operator has deposited Rs 30 crore as a security deposit and will pay an annual rent of Rs 5 crore, with a 5% annual increase. The construction cost of the terminal amounted to Rs 300 crore.  

Current data shows around 300,000 Indians travel by cruise each year. The new terminal is expected to enable Indian tourists to explore international destinations via sea from Mumbai and aims to increase foreign tourist arrivals in MMR (Mumbai Metropolitan Region) by four times. The MbPA anticipates the cruise terminal will play a crucial role in attracting both domestic and international tourists to Mumbai. 

The Mumbai Port Authority, formerly known as the Bombay Port Trust, is a major port on the west coast of India. It is one of India's largest and busiest ports, handling a significant volume of cargo and passenger traffic. MbPA is a statutory body under the ownership of the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Government of India.

Topics:

cruises

