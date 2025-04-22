"Disney Adventure" сruise ship exits Wismar shipyard hall

On April 19, 2025, the "Disney Adventure," one of the world's largest cruise ships, exited the shipyard hall in Wismar, Germany. The vessel will remain at the outfitting quay for several months to install its funnels and a roller coaster, as the shipyard hall was too small for these additions.

Wismar Mayor Thomas Beyer (SPD) and Mecklenburg-Vorpommern Minister-President Manuela Schwesig (SPD) attended the event, which was livestreamed by NDR.de.

The ship’s hull, featuring Disney decorations and a Mickey Mouse figure at the bow, was revealed to the public on April 17 when the shipyard gate was opened. The 342-meter-long and over 70-meter-high vessel is scheduled for its maiden voyage from Singapore in December 2025, accommodating 6,000 passengers and 2,300 crew members.

Construction took six and a half years. Initially planned as the "Global Dream" for the Asian Genting Group, the ship was acquired by Disney Cruise Line following the insolvency of MV Werften during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A subsidiary of The Walt Disney Company, Disney Cruise Line operates a fleet of cruise ships designed for family-friendly vacations. Headquartered in Celebration, Florida, it was founded in 1995 and currently manages five ships, with the "Disney Adventure" set to join the fleet. The acquisition of the "Disney Adventure" from MV Werften highlights its strategy to expand into the Asian cruise market.

MV Werften was a German shipbuilding company based in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, specializing in constructing cruise ships. It operated three shipyards, including the one in Wismar, and was part of the Genting Hong Kong group. The company faced financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to its insolvency in 2022.