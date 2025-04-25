  1. Home
2025 April 25   12:20

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers final vessel in LNG dual-fuel car carrier series

On April 21, a naming and delivery ceremony was held for the 7,000-car liquefied natural gas (LNG) dual-fuel powered car carrier "Hanjiang Estuary." The vessel was built by Guangzhou Shipbuilding International (GSI), a subsidiary of China Shipbuilding Group (CSSC), in conjunction with China Shipbuilding Trading, according to the company's release.

The "Hanjiang Estuary" is the final vessel in a series of three 7,000 CEU pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) constructed by GSI for SPDB Financial Leasing.

Following its delivery, the ship is scheduled to commence its maiden voyage from Shanghai, transporting Chinese-produced automobiles to destinations including Chile, Peru, and Guatemala.

The previous two vessels in this series, "Peony Leader" and "Ganjiangkou," were delivered in 2024 to CITIC Financial Leasing.

Both SPDB Financial Leasing and CITIC Financial Leasing are engaged in financial leasing services, including the leasing of maritime assets.

The "Hanjiang Estuary" will be operated under charter by COSCO Shipping Special Transport.  

According to GSI, the ship's project team implemented a construction approach emphasizing efficiency from the undocking stage. This approach reportedly significantly improved production efficiency and reduced the period between undocking and sea trials.

The trial voyage, conducted in a "two-in-one" oil and gas mode, was completed in 76 hours.

These efficiencies contributed to the vessel's completion and delivery four months ahead of the contractual schedule.  

Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited (GSI) is a major shipbuilding enterprise based in Guangzhou, China. Founded in 1954, it was the first shipbuilding company in China to be listed on the stock exchange. GSI is a subsidiary of the state-owned China Shipbuilding Group (CSSC).

China Shipbuilding Group Co., Ltd. (CSSC) is a large state-owned shipbuilding conglomerate in China, formed in 2019 through the merger of the former China Shipbuilding Industry Corporation (CSIC) and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC).

China Shipbuilding Trading (CSTC) is a key trading arm of the China Shipbuilding Group (CSSC). Established in 1982, CSTC is responsible for the import and export business of the Chinese shipbuilding industry.

