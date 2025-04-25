  1. Home
2025 April 25   17:05

ports

Yang Ming extends Kaohsiung Port terminal lease

Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation has announced the extension of its lease for Terminal No. 70 at Kaohsiung Port for an additional 20 years, according to the company's release.

The decision, approved during the company's 402nd Board Meeting on April 17, 2025, will be executed through Yang Ming's wholly owned subsidiary, Hong Ming Terminal & Stevedoring Corp.  

The company stated that the lease renewal is aimed at supporting operational stability and enhancing service efficiency within its intra-Asia network.

Kaohsiung Port has served as a critical hub for Yang Ming's global operations since 1980, offering strategic advantages including highway connectivity and an integrated supply chain encompassing warehousing, container yards, and trucking services.

Yang Ming currently operates across both Terminal No. 70 and Terminals No. 108–111 at the port, which provides operational flexibility for its long- and short-haul services.  

In addition to the terminal lease extension, the Yang Ming board also approved the procurement of a new batch of containers. This acquisition is intended to replace aging units, accommodate business growth, and improve overall service quality. The order includes ISO dry containers, refrigerated containers (reefers), and specialized equipment, with delivery anticipated within 2025.  

Yang Ming highlighted that the new containers will incorporate eco-friendly features, such as bamboo flooring designed to reduce deforestation and waterborne coatings aimed at minimizing Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) emissions.

The new reefer containers are specified to be fitted with inverter compressors for enhanced energy efficiency and will utilize low-GWP R513A refrigerant to decrease greenhouse gas emissions during operation.  

Established in 1972, Yang Ming Marine Transport Corporation is a major global container shipping company headquartered in Keelung, Taiwan. It is recognized as one of the leading carriers in the world and the second largest in Taiwan. Yang Ming operates a comprehensive fleet of containerships and a worldwide service network, calling at ports across Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Australia.

