  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

2025 April 26   09:38

shipbuilding

Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

Damen Shipyards Group says that it has concluded a number of contracts that will see four new tugs delivered to Fairplay Towage. In March, the shipbuilder signed three contracts with Fairplay Towage, and an additional contract was signed with Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei Louis Meyer.

Based on Damen’s practice of building vessels in series for stock, construction of the tugs had commenced prior to contract signing. As a result, three of the vessels, one RSD Tug 2513 and two ASD Tugs 2312 are scheduled for delivery later this year, with the second RSD Tug 2513 expected to arrive early in 2026. Upon its delivery to Louis Meyer, the company’s ASD Tug 2312 will enter into a long-term bareboat charter with Fairplay in Germany. 

Fleet renewal
With this order, Fairplay Towage is continuing its fleet renewal program, through which it is steadily phasing in more efficient and sustainable tonnage. Fairplay Towage has recently taken delivery of a significant number of Damen tugs. These contracts mark the order of a total of fifteen newbuild vessels in four years. Additionally, over the last five years, Damen has constructed four tugs for Louis Meyer. 

Although based on proven, standard designs, the tugs are prepared for the integration of modular solutions to meet specific client requirements. Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer have selected a range of options for their tugs including LNG, firefighting (FiFi-1) and winterisation packages, as well as IMO Tier III compliance courtesy of the Damen Marine NOX Reduction System. 

Transportation and aftersales support
Upon completion of construction at Damen’s yards in China and Vietnam, the shipbuilder will facilitate the delivery of the vessels to the Port of Rotterdam via heavy lift shipment. This delivery method, frequently used by Damen, ensures the cost-effective, low emissions arrival of the tugs in pristine condition. 

The vessels will additionally benefit from warranty support and aftersales care from Damen Services Germany. The Hamburg-based Service Hub covers Damen vessels operating in both Germany and Poland.

Benefits of standardised shipbuilding
Commenting on the occasion of the signing ceremony, Philip Harmstorf, Managing Director of Fairplay Towage Group, commented as follows, “The decision to order from Damen is based on our long-term strategy for fleet modernisation. The new tugs will not only help us optimise our operations and increase efficiency but also fulfil our commitment to sustainable technologies. Collaborating closely with Damen allows us to benefit from their proven designs and innovative solutions tailored to our specific requirements. Furthermore, we are impressed with Damen's service offerings and aftersales support, which ensures that our vessels remain in excellent condition and meet the high demands of our customers. With this investment in new, modern tugs, we are making a strong statement about the future of Fairplay Towage Group and simultaneously show commitment towards our clients to serve them in time, safer, cleaner and more efficiently.”

Edvin Kohlsaat, owner and Managing Director of Louis Meyer Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei stated, “We feel delighted and honoured that we were granted the opportunity to be part of the ongoing fleet renewal programme of the Fairplay Towage Group which we see as an acknowledgement of our company´s service as a leasing provider for tugs. We do strongly believe that the Fairplay Towage Group has made a perfect choice ordering Damen Tugs as they will further enhance their operational capabilities and decrease their emissions as well as operational and technical expenses due to economies of scale.”

Damen Sales Manager for Germany Joschka Böddeling said, “I am very grateful to both Fairplay and Louis Meyer for their continuing trust in Damen. These orders are a clear sign that both organisations, based on their now extensive experience with Damen vessels, are benefitting from the advantages harmonising their fleet structure. Our companies have worked together closely these past few years, and I am looking forward to continuing our mutually fruitful relationships with these latest orders.”

Topics:

Damen

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

13:18

Mexican authorities plan Port of Manzanillo expansion to become the largest port in Latin America

12:46

ESL becomes a new member of World Shipping Council

11:06

Boomeranger Boats Oy contracted to build new high-speed boats for Swedish Coast Guard 

2025 April 25

18:05

Terminal Darsena Toscana submits application for Darsena Europa Terminal Stake Livorno, Italy

17:30

Regional Container Lines orders four newbuilds from Chinese yards for $370 mln

17:05

Yang Ming extends Kaohsiung Port terminal lease

16:52

Bow Olympus completes transatlantic crossing with 85% GHG intensity reduction via sails and biofuel

16:36

PIL names first 8,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel vessel 'Kota Oasis'

16:12

Axpo expands small-scale LNG bunkering to Port of Algeciras

15:45

Bangladesh approves over $1.1 bln expansion for key seaport terminal

15:41

Jinling Shipyard delivers 62,000 dwt multi-purpose vessel to China Merchants Shipping

15:22

Trelleborg awarded contract for China's first automated mooring system at major container terminal

14:58

CMA CGM becomes controlling shareholder of Santos Brasil with 51% stake

14:41

Vale and Petrobras partner on renewable marine fuel test

14:21

HD Hyundai Mipo secures $111mln containership order

13:41

Rotterdam Port reports increase in LNG bunkering

13:10

Lloyd’s Register enhances Global Fuel Finder tool with biofuels capability for marine industry

12:50

ESPO welcomes Parliament Committee's call for stronger EU Transport and Energy Budget

12:40

Freire Shipyard starts construction of KAUST research vessel 'Thuwal II'

12:20

Guangzhou Shipyard International delivers final vessel in LNG dual-fuel car carrier series

11:40

Baleària successfully completes docking tests for 'Avemar Dos' at Tarifa Port

11:12

APM Terminals Valencia begins solar panel installation

10:28

Global container port volume expected to decline 1% due to U.S. trade policies, Drewry forecasts

10:02

CSSC Beihai Shipbuilding delivers 14th 210,000-DWT bulk carrier to CMB.TECH

09:06

Minerva Saudi launches floating storage unit in Jeddah

08:58

Port of Helsingborg implements N4 Terminal Operating System

2025 April 24

18:00

BIMCO and ASBA release updated ASBATANKVOY charter party for oil tankers

17:29

South Korea and Europe collaborate on Green Shipping Corridor to slash CO₂ emissions by 70%

17:02

South Korean shipbuilders report significant Q1 profit growth

16:39

Stolthaven Terminals and Rönesans Holding to develop new terminal in Ceyhan, Türkiye

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30        

All news