Damen to deliver four new tugs to Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer

Damen Shipyards Group says that it has concluded a number of contracts that will see four new tugs delivered to Fairplay Towage. In March, the shipbuilder signed three contracts with Fairplay Towage, and an additional contract was signed with Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei Louis Meyer.

Based on Damen’s practice of building vessels in series for stock, construction of the tugs had commenced prior to contract signing. As a result, three of the vessels, one RSD Tug 2513 and two ASD Tugs 2312 are scheduled for delivery later this year, with the second RSD Tug 2513 expected to arrive early in 2026. Upon its delivery to Louis Meyer, the company’s ASD Tug 2312 will enter into a long-term bareboat charter with Fairplay in Germany.

Fleet renewal

With this order, Fairplay Towage is continuing its fleet renewal program, through which it is steadily phasing in more efficient and sustainable tonnage. Fairplay Towage has recently taken delivery of a significant number of Damen tugs. These contracts mark the order of a total of fifteen newbuild vessels in four years. Additionally, over the last five years, Damen has constructed four tugs for Louis Meyer.

Although based on proven, standard designs, the tugs are prepared for the integration of modular solutions to meet specific client requirements. Fairplay Towage and Louis Meyer have selected a range of options for their tugs including LNG, firefighting (FiFi-1) and winterisation packages, as well as IMO Tier III compliance courtesy of the Damen Marine NOX Reduction System.

Transportation and aftersales support

Upon completion of construction at Damen’s yards in China and Vietnam, the shipbuilder will facilitate the delivery of the vessels to the Port of Rotterdam via heavy lift shipment. This delivery method, frequently used by Damen, ensures the cost-effective, low emissions arrival of the tugs in pristine condition.

The vessels will additionally benefit from warranty support and aftersales care from Damen Services Germany. The Hamburg-based Service Hub covers Damen vessels operating in both Germany and Poland.

Benefits of standardised shipbuilding

Commenting on the occasion of the signing ceremony, Philip Harmstorf, Managing Director of Fairplay Towage Group, commented as follows, “The decision to order from Damen is based on our long-term strategy for fleet modernisation. The new tugs will not only help us optimise our operations and increase efficiency but also fulfil our commitment to sustainable technologies. Collaborating closely with Damen allows us to benefit from their proven designs and innovative solutions tailored to our specific requirements. Furthermore, we are impressed with Damen's service offerings and aftersales support, which ensures that our vessels remain in excellent condition and meet the high demands of our customers. With this investment in new, modern tugs, we are making a strong statement about the future of Fairplay Towage Group and simultaneously show commitment towards our clients to serve them in time, safer, cleaner and more efficiently.”

Edvin Kohlsaat, owner and Managing Director of Louis Meyer Neue Schleppdampfschiffsreederei stated, “We feel delighted and honoured that we were granted the opportunity to be part of the ongoing fleet renewal programme of the Fairplay Towage Group which we see as an acknowledgement of our company´s service as a leasing provider for tugs. We do strongly believe that the Fairplay Towage Group has made a perfect choice ordering Damen Tugs as they will further enhance their operational capabilities and decrease their emissions as well as operational and technical expenses due to economies of scale.”

Damen Sales Manager for Germany Joschka Böddeling said, “I am very grateful to both Fairplay and Louis Meyer for their continuing trust in Damen. These orders are a clear sign that both organisations, based on their now extensive experience with Damen vessels, are benefitting from the advantages harmonising their fleet structure. Our companies have worked together closely these past few years, and I am looking forward to continuing our mutually fruitful relationships with these latest orders.”