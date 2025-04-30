TMC to supply marine compressed air system for CMHI-built FPSO

On April 30, 2025, China Merchant Heavy Industries (CMHI) awarded a contract to TMC Compressors (TMC) for the delivery of a complete marine compressed air system to a newbuild Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) hull, according to the company's release.

The hull is being constructed by CMHI for SBM Offshore under the Fast4Ward® concept.​ TMC's scope includes a large-capacity marine compressed air system, comprising compressors and air dryers for control and service air onboard the FPSO hull. The company will manufacture and assemble the equipment in Europe before delivering it to CMHI in China.​

This contract mirrors a previous agreement between CMHI and TMC signed in autumn 2023.​ “It is a repeat of a previous order, with the risk and cost benefits this represent for both the yard, shipowner and us as subcontractor. We have delivered multiple marine compressed air systems to CMHI and SBM Offshore in the past. They are pushing boundaries in terms of cost-efficient fabrication of FPSO hulls and being part of this effort helps to improve the entire supply chain, including us at TMC,” said Hans-Petter Tanum, TMC's director of sales and business development.​

TMC's marine compressed air system is specifically designed for offshore and marine use, allowing vessel crews to perform equipment maintenance independently.​

“Uptime of 100 percent is the target for our equipment, as this is the benchmark set by SBM’s impressive average fleet uptime,” added Tanum.​ The value of the contract has not been disclosed.​

TMC Compressors is a global supplier specializing in compressed air systems for marine and offshore applications. Headquartered in Oslo, Norway, the company designs systems tailored for offshore and marine use, emphasizing reliability and ease of maintenance.​

China Merchant Heavy Industries is a Chinese shipbuilding company engaged in constructing various marine vessels, including FPSOs.

SBM Offshore is a Dutch company that designs, builds, and operates floating production systems, including FPSOs, for the offshore energy industry. The company is known for its Fast4Ward® program, which standardizes FPSO designs to reduce costs and construction time.