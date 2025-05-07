Liberia signs strategic port modernization agreement with Morocco’s Marsa Maroc

The Government of Liberia has formalized a strategic partnership with Marsa Maroc, a subsidiary of Morocco’s Tanger Med Group, to modernize and expand the Freeport of Monrovia and the Port of Buchanan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed in November 2024, outlines a comprehensive Development Master Plan aimed at enhancing Liberia's port infrastructure to meet international standards.

The agreement focuses on two primary projects: the development and operation of a new multipurpose terminal at the Port of Monrovia through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) concession, and a concession agreement for the Port of Buchanan to enhance its multipurpose terminal, including design, construction, financing, and management.

The MoU spans an 18-month duration, establishing a framework for collaborative efforts between the National Port Authority (NPA) and Marsa Maroc to assess current port operations, share expertise, and finalize concession agreements.

NPA Managing Director Sekou H. Dukuly emphasized the significance of the partnership, stating, “This MoU signals an exciting chapter for Liberia’s port infrastructure, affirming NPA’s commitment to transforming port services for sustainable growth and regional integration.”

The modernization initiative aims to enhance cargo handling capacity, reduce port dwell times, and digitize port operations, thereby lowering costs for importers and exporters while attracting foreign investment. The development is expected to boost Liberia’s regional competitiveness and establish the country as a key maritime gateway for landlocked nations such as Mali and Guinea.

The agreement includes not only infrastructure upgrades but also major institutional reforms, such as the creation of a Seaport Regulatory Authority and the decentralization of port hub management, aimed at improving port governance.

National Port Authority (NPA) of Liberia is the governmental body responsible for managing and overseeing Liberia's port facilities. It plays a crucial role in the country's economic development by facilitating maritime trade and ensuring efficient port operations.

Marsa Maroc is Morocco's leading port operator, managing multiple terminals across the country. As a subsidiary of the Tanger Med Group, it brings extensive experience in port operations and development, contributing to the modernization of port infrastructure in various African countries.

Tanger Med is a Moroccan industrial port complex located on the Strait of Gibraltar. It is the largest port in Africa and the Mediterranean Sea, with a handling capacity of 9 million containers. The group also manages an industrial platform hosting over 1,100 companies, representing significant annual export business.