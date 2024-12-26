  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

2024 December 26   11:50

Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

Estonia’s first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat was officially laid down in a ceremonial keel-laying event, according to Estonian State Fleet's release.

This innovative ship, designed and built by Baltic Workboats Ltd, is set to launch in 2026.  

The first keel block, weighing over three tons, is now in place—although this represents just 1.5% of the ship’s hull total weight. The ship's hull is being built at the Damen Shipyards Gdansk in Poland. At the beginning of summer the hull will be brought to Estonia, where the majority of the work will be carried out, and the ship will be fully assembled by Baltic Workboats.  

In addition to its primary fuel, biomethane, the ship is equipped with a battery system enabling electric propulsion. The vessel can travel at least 1,000 nautical miles on biomethane and operate on battery power for up to two hours at a speed of five knots. While anchored, it can remain on battery power for up to ten hours, significantly enhancing its environmental sustainability. 

The new multipurpose workboat will provide increased capacity for buoy maintenance, waterway upkeep, advanced scientific research, pollution control, and rescue operations. The ship will measure approximately 38 meters in length, 10 meters in width, and have a maximum speed of 12 knots. With an expected lifespan of 30 years, the vessel is anticipated to serve Estonia even longer under proper maintenance.

The ship, set to commence operations in spring 2026. The total cost of the vessel’s design and construction contract is €22 million, with the State Fleet as its operator and primary user. The project is funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery fund and national resources.

Topics:

shipbuilding

alternative fuels

On Main

To the newsfeed

News 2024 December 26

14:14

COSCO and China Merchants increase investments in China LNG Transportation

13:44

Saipem and AVEVA sign a MoU to develop AI solutions for engineering in the energy and infrastructure sector

11:20

Marin Teknikk and Chevalier Floatels sign design and engineering contract

10:43

Saudi non-oil exports jump 12.7% to $6.76bn in October

10:07

Shipbuilding orders surge to 15-year high

09:46

Jiangnan Shipbuilding delivers 7,800-space LNG dual-fuel PCTC "Anji Weixin"

2024 December 25

18:00

Sri Lanka to improve container release efficiency at Colombo port

17:20

Turkey aims for maritime agreement with Syria

17:15

China plans 330 mln tons of coal imports in 2025

16:52

COSCO SHIPPING subsidiary launches new Indonesia service YIX

16:24

Golar acquires all outstanding minority interests in the FLNG Hilli

15:46

Sinotrans to establish joint venture for chemical logistics hub in Zhanjiang

15:09

The Great Cotonou joins the Grimaldi fleet and inaugurates the China-West Africa service

14:35

United States Coast Guard accepts ownership of commercially available polar icebreaker

13:25

Hapag-Lloyd to implement surcharge on US East Coast/Gulf imports amid potential port strikes

12:39

Seatrium wins contract for a deepwater new-build Floating Production Unit in the US Gulf of Mexico

12:13

Yang Ming announces 2025 Trans-Atlantic services

11:49

Suez Canal to launch ship waste collection service in 2025

11:19

DP World and NLC launch direct shipping service to Bangladesh

2024 December 24

18:15

North Ammonia advances plans for green ammonia plant at Fjord Base

17:44

VOC Port earmarks Rs 41,860 cr to position itself as the green hydrogen hub of India

17:22

COSCO Shipping Lines upgrades its Transatlantic services

17:19

Portugal's Galp Energia to start producing biofuels in 2026

17:15

ABS and Akselos sign MOU to advance engineering and certification processes for floating wind projects

16:41

US container ports see 14th consecutive month of growth in November

16:34

ONE revamps its BBX service

16:17

COSCO Shipping Bulk places orders for 18 new dry bulk vessels in two days

15:11

ETFuels partners with John Cockerill, Johnson Matthey for 120,000 ton Texas e-Methanol Project

15:03

Maersk announces changes to the OC1 service

14:35

Drydocks World unveils major expansion to lead global renewables and marine projects