Construction begins on Estonia's first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat

Estonia’s first biomethane-powered multipurpose workboat was officially laid down in a ceremonial keel-laying event, according to Estonian State Fleet's release.

This innovative ship, designed and built by Baltic Workboats Ltd, is set to launch in 2026.

The first keel block, weighing over three tons, is now in place—although this represents just 1.5% of the ship’s hull total weight. The ship's hull is being built at the Damen Shipyards Gdansk in Poland. At the beginning of summer the hull will be brought to Estonia, where the majority of the work will be carried out, and the ship will be fully assembled by Baltic Workboats.

In addition to its primary fuel, biomethane, the ship is equipped with a battery system enabling electric propulsion. The vessel can travel at least 1,000 nautical miles on biomethane and operate on battery power for up to two hours at a speed of five knots. While anchored, it can remain on battery power for up to ten hours, significantly enhancing its environmental sustainability.

The new multipurpose workboat will provide increased capacity for buoy maintenance, waterway upkeep, advanced scientific research, pollution control, and rescue operations. The ship will measure approximately 38 meters in length, 10 meters in width, and have a maximum speed of 12 knots. With an expected lifespan of 30 years, the vessel is anticipated to serve Estonia even longer under proper maintenance.

The ship, set to commence operations in spring 2026. The total cost of the vessel’s design and construction contract is €22 million, with the State Fleet as its operator and primary user. The project is funded by the European Union’s NextGenerationEU recovery fund and national resources.