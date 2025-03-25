ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

During Singapore Maritime Week, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Pacific International Lines (PIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on projects related to maritime technology, sustainability, and safety management systems, according to ABS's release.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, stated, "To make meaningful progress in this era of rapid change, we need strategic industry collaborations like this one with PIL. We look forward to capitalizing on our unique strengths and capabilities in maritime compliance and cutting-edge technologies to advance safety, emissions reduction, and operational efficiency."​

The MOU facilitates the exchange of technical knowledge and joint exploration of innovative maritime technologies between ABS and PIL.

The ABS Technology and Singapore Innovation Research Center will provide modeling and simulation support for PIL’s new vessel constructions and existing vessel retrofits.​

ABS sustainability specialists will assist PIL in developing an energy-efficiency strategy, including techno-economic studies and the implementation of practical decarbonization measures to enhance environmental performance.​

Safety is a key focus of the agreement, with ABS providing guidance for Port State Control improvement and aligning safety standards with global best practices.​

The MOU aims to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of PIL's fleet by exploring innovative solutions, fostering technical knowledge exchange, and assessing emerging maritime and decarbonization technologies. PIL has recently taken delivery of four new state-of-the-art vessels and has another 14 on order that can benefit from this partnership.​

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society providing services in maritime compliance, safety, and innovation, focusing on advancing the safety and performance of shipping and offshore industries.​

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is a Singapore-based shipping company operating a large fleet of container vessels.​