  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

2025 March 25   17:26

shipping

ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

During Singapore Maritime Week, the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and Pacific International Lines (PIL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on projects related to maritime technology, sustainability, and safety management systems, according to ABS's release.

Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO, stated, "To make meaningful progress in this era of rapid change, we need strategic industry collaborations like this one with PIL. We look forward to capitalizing on our unique strengths and capabilities in maritime compliance and cutting-edge technologies to advance safety, emissions reduction, and operational efficiency."​  

The MOU facilitates the exchange of technical knowledge and joint exploration of innovative maritime technologies between ABS and PIL.

The ABS Technology and Singapore Innovation Research Center will provide modeling and simulation support for PIL’s new vessel constructions and existing vessel retrofits.​  

ABS sustainability specialists will assist PIL in developing an energy-efficiency strategy, including techno-economic studies and the implementation of practical decarbonization measures to enhance environmental performance.​  

Safety is a key focus of the agreement, with ABS providing guidance for Port State Control improvement and aligning safety standards with global best practices.​  

The MOU aims to enhance the resilience and competitiveness of PIL's fleet by exploring innovative solutions, fostering technical knowledge exchange, and assessing emerging maritime and decarbonization technologies. PIL has recently taken delivery of four new state-of-the-art vessels and has another 14 on order that can benefit from this partnership.​ 

American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) is a global classification society providing services in maritime compliance, safety, and innovation, focusing on advancing the safety and performance of shipping and offshore industries.​  

Pacific International Lines (PIL) is a Singapore-based shipping company operating a large fleet of container vessels.​

Topics:

PIL

ABS

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill

17:06

MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

16:45

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

16:15

IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

15:43

ORLEN expands its fleet with two LNG carriers

15:27

Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

14:55

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

14:45

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

13:50

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey extend APM Terminals Elizabeth lease until 2062

12:31

Fincantieri approves 2024 financial results: Net profit of €27mln, record order intake of €15.4bln, and EBITDA up 28% to €509mln

12:01

Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

11:41

Six Japanese firms collaborate on 400,000-ton green ammonia project in Odisha​

11:04

Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

10:40

Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

10:05

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

09:24

MODEC awards Drydocks World FPSO life extension project for Côte d'Ivoire operations

2025 March 24

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news