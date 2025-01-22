ABS approves innovative hydrogen vacuum insulation system from HD KSOE

HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) has received ABS approval in principle (AIP) for a tank design that enables large-scale hydrogen transport and storage, according to ABS's release.

The vacuum insulation system from HD KSOE is designed to reduce the time required to create a vacuum in large tanks, essential for transportation. The new technology allows maintaining a vacuum state at –253℃, which KSOE says enables safer and loss-free transport of large quantities of liquid hydrogen. ABS completed design reviews based on class and statutory requirements.

Global energy and shipping companies Woodside Energy, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and Hyundai Glovis also participated in the validation test and are currently working with HD KSOE on the joint development of an 80,000 cbm liquid hydrogen carrier.

ABS is the world’s premier classification society for gas carriers with more than 50 years of experience, and ABS is leading the maritime industry in comprehensive decarbonization and sustainability solutions.