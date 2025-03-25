  1. Home
  2. Maritime industry news - PortNews
  3. Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

2025 March 25   12:01

ports

Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), through the Singapore Standards Council (SSC), have introduced Technical Reference (TR) 136 to standardize charging infrastructure and battery swap systems for electric harbour craft (e-HC), aligning with Singapore's maritime decarbonization objectives, according to MPA's release.

Key Aspects of TR 136:  

-Safety Protocols: Defines measures to protect personnel and property from electrical and mechanical hazards during installation and operation of charging systems.​  

-Interoperability: Establishes technical requirements to ensure compatibility across different systems.​  

-Alignment with Existing Standards: Incorporates widely adopted industry standards, such as the Combined Charging System, and aligns with local codes like TR 25 Electric Vehicles Charging System, as well as international standards including IEC 61851 and IEC 62840.​  

The adoption of TR 136 aims to bolster confidence among ship owners, port operators, and charger operators regarding the safe operation of e-HCs. It is anticipated to generate business opportunities in areas like charging systems and battery technologies, and provide upskilling prospects for the maritime workforce.​  

The Working Group on Electric Harbour Crafts Charging System, appointed by the Electrical and Electronic Standards Committee under the SSC, developed TR 136. This group comprises government and industry stakeholders, including MPA, charging equipment and battery suppliers, e-HC manufacturers and operators, testing, inspection and certification organizations, academic experts, and institutes of higher learning.​  

MPA and EnterpriseSG will host a seminar on March 28, 2025, during Singapore Maritime Week 2025, featuring technical discussions and a panel session. Additionally, a business matching event on March 10, 2025, facilitated interactions among potential e-HC operators, developers, charging infrastructure providers, financiers, and insurers.​ 

The Enterprise Financing Scheme-Green (EFS-Green) offers companies access to green financing, with EnterpriseSG providing up to 70% risk-sharing to encourage lending by participating financial institutions. Local banks DBS, OCBC, and UOB have also expressed interest in offering financing solutions for e-HC operators and owners.​ 

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport, MPA regulates and manages port and marine services, facilities, and activities within Singaporean waters, and promotes Singapore as a global hub port and top international maritime center. ​

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) is a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, EnterpriseSG supports the growth of Singapore companies, promotes Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups, and oversees national standards and accreditation. ​

Topics:

Port of Singapore

electric

On Main

To the newsfeed

Latest news

18:00

Diana Shipping secures time charter contract for m/v Leto with Cargill

17:26

ABS and PIL sign MoU to collaborate on maritime technology and sustainability

17:06

MPA and ABS renew agreement to enhance maritime safety training and alternative fuels research

16:45

Government of Canada announces $200 mln investment in Cedar LNG Project

16:27

Wärtsilä to equip Ibaizabal's new LNG bunkering vessel with 25DF engines

16:15

IACS issues recommendation on additive manufacturing in marine and offshore sectors​

15:43

ORLEN expands its fleet with two LNG carriers

15:27

Sea1 Offshore expands fleet with two additional Offshore Energy Support Vessels

14:55

HMM receives its first methanol-powered containership, ‘HMM GREEN’

14:45

MAN Energy Solutions to supply 24 engines for Karpowership’s floating power plants

13:50

World Shipping Council opposes proposed U.S. port fees on Chinese-built vessels

13:02

A.P. Moller - Maersk and Port Authority of New York and New Jersey extend APM Terminals Elizabeth lease until 2062

12:31

Fincantieri approves 2024 financial results: Net profit of €27mln, record order intake of €15.4bln, and EBITDA up 28% to €509mln

11:41

Six Japanese firms collaborate on 400,000-ton green ammonia project in Odisha​

11:04

Singapore signs agreements for green and digital shipping corridors with India and Rotterdam

10:40

Value Maritime installs Carbon Capture and Exhaust Gas Cleaning System on MOL’s Nexus Victoria

10:05

Wallenius Wilhelmsen secures $2 bln logistics contract with long-term OEM partner

09:24

MODEC awards Drydocks World FPSO life extension project for Côte d'Ivoire operations

2025 March 24

18:00

Chinese icebreaker begins scientific mission in Antarctica’s Ross Sea

17:20

CHINA United Lines starts Jeddah-Port Sudan service

17:00

Brunvoll enters into a contract with VARD to supply propulsion and maneuvering thrusters for five Walk-to-Work Service Operation Vessels

16:41

Chattogram Port's Patenga Terminal starts import cargo handling with foreign operator​

16:29

Goa Shipyard launches frigate ‘Tavasya’

15:52

DP World completes acquisition of Swissterminal

15:15

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines and CMB.TECH to jointly own and charter nine ammonia-fueled vessels​

14:45

Terntank holds naming ceremony for two new hybrid tankers at China Merchants Jinling Shipyard

14:01

Iraq advances LNG infrastructure to address power shortages

13:42

First LNG-powered vessel delivered to Noatum Maritime’s United Global Ro-Ro JV

13:22

Onomichi Dockyard and Tsuneishi Shipbuilding collaborate on 42,200 DWT bulk carrier "Bingo 42"​

12:50

Kalmar to modernize 32 straddle carriers at APM Terminals MedPort Tangier

Mon Tue Wed Thu Fri Sat Sun
1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

All news