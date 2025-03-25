Singapore establishes technical reference for electric harbour craft charging infrastructure

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) and Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG), through the Singapore Standards Council (SSC), have introduced Technical Reference (TR) 136 to standardize charging infrastructure and battery swap systems for electric harbour craft (e-HC), aligning with Singapore's maritime decarbonization objectives, according to MPA's release.

Key Aspects of TR 136:

-Safety Protocols: Defines measures to protect personnel and property from electrical and mechanical hazards during installation and operation of charging systems.​

-Interoperability: Establishes technical requirements to ensure compatibility across different systems.​

-Alignment with Existing Standards: Incorporates widely adopted industry standards, such as the Combined Charging System, and aligns with local codes like TR 25 Electric Vehicles Charging System, as well as international standards including IEC 61851 and IEC 62840.​

The adoption of TR 136 aims to bolster confidence among ship owners, port operators, and charger operators regarding the safe operation of e-HCs. It is anticipated to generate business opportunities in areas like charging systems and battery technologies, and provide upskilling prospects for the maritime workforce.​

The Working Group on Electric Harbour Crafts Charging System, appointed by the Electrical and Electronic Standards Committee under the SSC, developed TR 136. This group comprises government and industry stakeholders, including MPA, charging equipment and battery suppliers, e-HC manufacturers and operators, testing, inspection and certification organizations, academic experts, and institutes of higher learning.​

MPA and EnterpriseSG will host a seminar on March 28, 2025, during Singapore Maritime Week 2025, featuring technical discussions and a panel session. Additionally, a business matching event on March 10, 2025, facilitated interactions among potential e-HC operators, developers, charging infrastructure providers, financiers, and insurers.​

The Enterprise Financing Scheme-Green (EFS-Green) offers companies access to green financing, with EnterpriseSG providing up to 70% risk-sharing to encourage lending by participating financial institutions. Local banks DBS, OCBC, and UOB have also expressed interest in offering financing solutions for e-HC operators and owners.​

Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) is a statutory board under the Ministry of Transport, MPA regulates and manages port and marine services, facilities, and activities within Singaporean waters, and promotes Singapore as a global hub port and top international maritime center. ​

Enterprise Singapore (EnterpriseSG) is a government agency under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, EnterpriseSG supports the growth of Singapore companies, promotes Singapore as a hub for global trading and startups, and oversees national standards and accreditation. ​