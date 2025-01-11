Yantai Port remains world's top bauxite importing port

The China Steel Liberty vessel completed the unloading of 205,000 metric tons of Guinean bauxite at Yantai Port of Shandong Port Group (SPG). The annual bauxite import volume at Yantai Port exceeded 50 million tons in 2024, with the throughput of a single cargo type surpassing 130 million tons. Concurrently, SPG Ores Terminal Branch Company of Yantai Port emerged as the first terminal company within Yantai Port to achieve a throughput exceeding 100 million tons, China Daily reports.



Leveraging the China-African two-way logistics golden channel and globally pioneering specialized dry bulk cargo terminal control technology, Yantai Port has secured its position as the world's premier bauxite importing port.



Throughout the vessel's time at the port, the unloading, storage, and transportation processes were seamlessly connected.



As a major hub for supplying overseas raw materials to China's aluminum industry, Yantai Port has established a comprehensive logistics network for bauxite transportation from African mines to Chinese end-users. The Boké Port Area and Kimbo Port Area, managed by Yantai Port, have yielded over 360 million tons of ore, representing more than half of Guinea's bauxite export share.



Meanwhile, in the domestic unloading and distribution sector, Yantai Port continues to upgrade the world's leading specialized dry bulk cargo terminal control technology, as well as spearhead innovation in developing bulk cargo vessel cleaning equipment and a comprehensive, intelligent operational and maintenance control platform.