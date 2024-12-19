  1. Home
2024 December 19   14:50

thyssenkrupp secures major submarine order from Germany and Norway

Yesterday, the German Bundestag and the Federal Government voted by a majority in favour of the procurement of the option boats in the German-Norwegian submarine program, according to thyssenkrupp's release.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is thus receiving with this comprehensive order expansion in the current 212CD program one of the largest orders in the recent history of the company. The President of the Bundeswehr Procurement Agency, Annette Lehnigk-Emden, and CEO Oliver Burkhard officially signed the contract in Koblenz on the basis of the parliamentary approval.

An order of this size will involve advance payments that will have a positive impact on cash flow in the current financial year and will be used accordingly for the milestones of the order.

Norway has also already signalled its intention to increase the number of submarines on order.

As a new generation, the Type 212CD submarines go far beyond the current 212A boats. With advanced capabilities for situational awareness, enhanced networking with allied units and a reduced signature, the new submarines not only place increased demands on production due to their size, but also require state-of-the-art production lines for the outfitting with high-tech systems.

Furthermore, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is ensuring synergies for the operation, logistics and international maintenance of the 212CD submarines, which was also underlined by the laying of the foundation stone for new service yard capacities in Norway. In this way, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is also helping to consolidate its partnership with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace (KDA), which has existed since 2017, and to expand its industrial partnerships in Norway and Germany.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems has made several advance investments for this production line in particular. For example, more than € 250 million has been invested in the Kiel location alone since 2019 to create further production capacities for the German-Norwegian submarine program with the construction of a new shipbuilding hall.

Moreover, thyssenkrupp Marine Systems acquired additional shipyard capacity at the former MV WERFTEN site in Wismar, in order to be able to build submarines and surface vessels there at the same time. The expansion of orders contributes directly to strengthening and creating jobs in Wismar.

thyssenkrupp Marine Systems is one of the world’s leading naval companies with 8,000 employees at three shipyards in Kiel, Wismar and Itajaí (Brazil), and with locations worldwide. The company is active as a systems supplier for submarines and naval surface vessels as well as for maritime electronics and security technologies. Around 3,300 employees work at the Kiel site, making it the largest shipyard location in Germany. 185 years of history and the constant striving for improvement allow the company to set new standards time and time again.

