Castor Marine becomes part of the Navarino Group

Navarino has acquired 100% of the shares of Castor Marine B.V., according to Castor Marine's release. Key benefits of the deal include an expanded service portfolio, enhanced global presence and accelerated innovation, driving forward the digital transformation of the maritime industry. Castor Marine will continue to operate independently within the Navarino Group, leveraging additional resources to expand its capabilities.

Navarino partners with over 600 shipping companies, supporting more than 12,000 merchant vessels globally. Its long-term relationships in the maritime industry are built on a foundation of five-star customer experience. Today, Navarino offers the most complete suite of technology and connectivity solutions on the market.