EU approves DP World and Arcese joint venture

The European Commission has given the green light to the creation of a joint venture between DP World and Arcese, according to EU's release.

The transaction, primarily focused on automotive component logistics, was reviewed under the simplified merger procedure.

The Commission concluded that the joint venture poses no significant competition concerns.

This determination stems from the joint venture's limited activities within the European Economic Area and the companies' combined market share, which remains relatively small following the proposed transaction.

DP World, a Dutch entity, and Arcese, an Italian company, will now proceed with their joint venture plans.